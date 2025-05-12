Evolving Systems Highlights Evolution Marketplace as a Scalable Revenue Driver for Telecom Operators

Telecom operators turn to Evolution Marketplace to unlock new revenue, enable merchant ecosystems, and deliver personalized subscriber experiences.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 -- As revenue from traditional telecom services declines, Evolving Systems highlights the strategic importance of Evolution Marketplace, its cloud-based B2B platform designed to help telecom operators move beyond connectivity and unlock sustainable growth through a digital merchant ecosystem.



Going Beyond Connectivity to Create Value

In a market where average revenue per user (ARPU) is shrinking and competition from OTT players intensifies, telecom operators must rethink their position in the digital value chain. Evolution Marketplace enables operators to monetize their networks by creating meaningful connections between merchants and subscribers, transforming merchant engagement into a powerful new revenue stream.

This self-service, ready-to-deploy platform empowers operators to shift from service providers to ecosystem enablers. Merchants can access high-value audiences, and subscribers can receive more relevant, personalized experiences. The result is a dynamic B2B2C environment that drives mutual benefit and long-term growth.



Creating an Ecosystem That Delivers for All

Evolution Marketplace is purpose-built to generate value across the operator-merchant-subscriber ecosystem:

For Operators:

- Monetize every merchant-subscriber interaction through offer redemptions and campaign fees

- Enable self-service merchant onboarding, campaign setup, and real-time analytics

- Differentiate through digital partnerships and deeper subscriber engagement

For Merchants:

- Launch targeted, multi-channel campaigns using telecom customer segmentation

- Access real-time campaign performance data and insights

- Reduce marketing overhead through automated tools and scalable pricing

For Subscribers:

- Receive personalized, relevant promotions based on preferences and behavior

- Enjoy improved experiences through trusted telecom channels

Operators now have the opportunity to reposition themselves as digital ecosystem leaders. With Evolution Marketplace, they can provide merchants with the tools to succeed, deliver added value to subscribers, and drive new revenue, all while aligning with their broader digital transformation strategy.



Scalable, Ready-to-Deploy, and Built for Growth

Evolution Marketplace is built with scalability in mind. With a pay-as-you-grow model and seamless integration into existing telecom infrastructure, the platform offers fast deployment and long-term flexibility, making it easy for operators to launch, expand, and adapt their marketplace strategies.



Watch the On-Demand Webinar: Discover Opportunities in the Telecom B2B Marketplace

To support telecom operators exploring new B2B strategies, Evolving Systems has launched an on-demand webinar titled:

“Discover Opportunities in the Telecom B2B Marketplace”.

The session includes:

- Market insights on revenue diversification beyond traditional services

- Strategies to build scalable ecosystems with merchants and subscribers

- Real-time demo of the merchant and operator user journeys

- Tips to monetize merchant-subscriber interactions with automation and analytics

