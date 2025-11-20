Green Coffee Market to Expand at a 4.7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $47.57 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Green Coffee Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Green Coffee Market Worth?

Over the past few years, there has been a consistent increase in the size of the green coffee market. The market, which is expected to escalate from $38.23 billion in 2024 to $39.53 billion in 2025, is projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The causes of this upward trend during the historical period can be traced back to the worldwide spread of coffee trade, an increase in coffee consumption, the burgeoning trend of specialty coffee, the development of a coffee culture, as well as climate and geographical factors.

The green coffee industry's worth is set to experience consistent expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to rise to ""$47.57 billion by 2029"", demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is connected to responses to climate change, surging interest in organic coffee, the popularity of cold brew coffee, a shift towards single-origin and micro-lot coffees, and health and wellness concerns. Key trends to be expected during this period encompass advancements in coffee farming technology, the digitization of the coffee supply chain, technological progress in coffee processing, the introduction of new coffee varieties, and digital coffee trading platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Green Coffee Market?

The green coffee market is likely to expand due to the rising intake of coffee. Green coffee, rich in the health-beneficial compound chlorogenic acid, offers multiple health benefits, including weight management and blood sugar regulation. Drawing on a report by Balance Coffee LTD, a UK-based enterprise, in March 2024, the average annual coffee consumption per individual in the UK in 2023 was estimated to be roughly 528 cups. This translates into nearly 98 million cups being consumed daily across the country. Between 2021 and 2022, UK coffee drinkers averaged around 29 milliliters per person each week. Hence, the escalating coffee consumption is projected to stimulate the growth of the green coffee market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Green Coffee Market?

Major players in the Green Coffee Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestle SA

• Louis Dreyfus Company BV

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Starbucks Corporation

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

• JDE Peet's N.V.

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

• Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Green Coffee Sector?

Strategic alliances are increasingly trending in the green coffee industry. Predominant firms in the green coffee market are establishing collaborations to cultivate new relationships whereby multiple groups work together on green coffee products and services. For instance, in May 2022, Cafe Holdings Inc., an American company specializing in coffee, collaborated with Iron Sight Industries Inc., a US-based agricultural and supply firm. The goal of this collaboration was to introduce blockchain technology specifically created for the green coffee sector. Through this alliance, they aimed to give coffee farmers, roasters, and retailers guidance on establishing more equal supply chains and incorporating equity and diversity in the coffee sector.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Green Coffee Market Share?

The green coffeemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Green Unroasted Coffee, Lean Green Coffee, Other Types

2) By Coffee Bean: Coffee Arabica, Coffee Robusta, Other Coffee Beans

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Department Stores, Specialty Shops, Online, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End Use: Retail, Coffee Cafes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Green Unroasted Coffee: Arabica, Robusta, Liberica, Excelsa

2) By Lean Green Coffee: Standard Lean Green Coffee, Specialty Lean Green Coffee

3) By Other Types: Organic Green Coffee, Decaffeinated Green Coffee, Flavored Green Coffee

What Are The Regional Trends In The Green Coffee Market?

In 2024, Europe dominated the global market for green coffee. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The regions included in this green coffee market analysis for 2025 are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

