Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $9.98 Billion by 2029

Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for industrial gases used in the plastic and rubber industry has seen consistent growth. The market value, which is projected to be $7.24 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $7.57 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The historical growth trend is associated with factors such as the growing plastic and rubber industry, amplified demand for their products, emphasis on eco-friendly manufacturing methods, globalization of the supply chain, development of specialty gases, and the continuous evolution of regulatory standards.

Expectations are high for the industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market size, with robust growth predicted for the upcoming years. The size is projected to increase to $9.98 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Various factors are thought to contribute to this growth during the forecast period, including an increased focus on energy efficiency, a growing demand for high-performance polymers, a rise in automotive production, a shift towards a circular economy, a surge in composite use, a transition towards bio-based plastics, and global packaging material trends. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass the use of cryogenic gases for cooling and freezing, an uptick in the use of hydrogen for polyethylene production, a concentration on foam manufacturing with industrial gases, the incorporation of automation and control systems, and the development of custom gas solutions for specific applications.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market?

With a rise in infrastructural development activities, an upward trend is forecasted for the industrial gases for the plastic and rubber market. These developments are vital in stimulating economic growth and improving living standards. Governments worldwide are allocating more funds towards infrastructure development, leading to a surge in rubber and plastic component demand used extensively in these activities. For example, the Infrastructure and Projects Authority, situated in the UK, reported in February 2024 that the planned investment for significant infrastructure and construction projects in 2024/25, approximately £164 billion, surpasses that of 2023/24, a clear indication of strong economic growth. Over the upcoming decade, the projected investments are presumed to reach a staggering £700 billion to £775 billion. Hence, the rise in infrastructure development activities contributes to the expansion of the industrial gases for the plastic & rubber industry market.

Which Players Dominate The Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry include:

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Airgas Inc.

• Messer Group

• Praxair Inc.

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

• The Linde Group

• Universal Industrial Gases Inc.

• Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd.

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Bharat Petroleum

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market?

Leading businesses in the industrial gases for plastic and rubber industry market are concentrating on innovating new technological solutions like cryogenic cleaning systems, with the aim to boost efficiency and diminish environmental effects during production processes. Cryogenic cleaning systems employ extremely cold temperatures for cleaning surfaces or materials. This typically uses cryogenic mediums like liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide, transformed into gas and targeted at the surface that needs cleaning. For example, CRYOCLEAN Cleaning Technologies, a company based in the US known for their cutting-edge cleaning solutions, introduced their new cryogenic cleaning system in 2024. This sophisticated system uses cryogenic technology as a safer and more effective substitute for conventional cleaning techniques, that tend to necessitate harsh chemicals and extensive manpower. The CRYOCLEAN system provides excellent cleaning results while minimizing environmental damage, making it a perfect option for a variety of industrial uses.

Global Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The industrial gases for plastic & rubber industrymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Gas Type: Nitrogen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide

2) By Storage And Distribution And Transportation: Cylinder And Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution

3) By Process: Injection Molding, Extrusion, Foaming, Blow Molding

4) By End-Use: Plastic Industry, Rubber Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Nitrogen: Purity Levels, Form

2) By Carbon Monoxide: Purity Levels, Applications

3) By Carbon Dioxide: Purity Levels, Form, Applications

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for industrial gases in the plastic & rubber industry. The market report for industrial gases in the plastic & rubber industry provides coverage of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

