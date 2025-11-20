Industrial Films Market to Reach US $60.29 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Films Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Industrial Films Market?

The size of the industrial films market has consistently expanded over the past few years. It's expected to soar from $44.85 billion in 2024 to $47.09 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The spike in growth throughout the previous period can be linked to factors such as cost-efficiency, the shift from rigid to flexible packaging, a heightened demand for barrier films, and usage across the textile industry and healthcare sector.

The market size of industrial films is projected to experience sturdy growth over the next few years, reaching $60.29 billion in 2029 with a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth within the forecast period is attributed to ongoing industrialisation, the expansion of sustainable packaging, growth in the construction sector, the broadening applications in agriculture, and swift progress in electronics. The main trends expected in the forecast period encompass functional coatings, optical films, heat-shrink films, UV-resistant films, and multilayered films.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Industrial Films Global Market Growth?

The surge in construction endeavors and projects in developing nations is anticipated to boost the expansion of the industrial film market. The term 'construction activities' encompasses businesses involved in the design, development, and building of structures using construction materials. Industrial films play a crucial role in creating unique lighting and aesthetic effects in building construction and commercial offices. For example, in October 2023, Upmetrics, a U.S.-based business plan software solutions firm powered by AI, released an article. According to this piece, the U.S. construction industry is estimated to be worth $1.8 trillion, and the worldwide construction industry, $8.9 trillion in 2023. Moreover, the global residential construction market is projected to augment to $8.3 trillion by 2032, with an annual growth rate of 4.8%. Consequently, the growth in construction endeavors and projects acts as a catalyst for the industrial films market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Industrial Films Market?

Major players in the Industrial Films include:

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Toyobo Co. Ltd.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Berry Global Inc.

• SKC Co. Ltd.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Solvay SA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Industrial Films Industry?

Key players in the industrial film market are concentrated on manufacturing groundbreaking products like ultra-low-density film to boost packing effectiveness and cut down material expenses while achieving sustainability targets. Being a lightweight packaging material, ultra-low-density film gives durability and strength while it lessens material usage and transport cost and contributes to sustainability. For example, Innovia Films, a British packaging and labeling firm, introduced a low-density film VL40 specifically tailored for ice cream flow wrap packaging, in July of 2024. This new film brings distinct features like superior flexibility and tear resistance, vital for preserving product uniformity during freezing and transport. These qualities are fused with exceptional barrier capabilities, offering protection against moisture and taste loss. Moreover, the film is also fine-tuned for high-speed packaging machines, offering an effective and sustainable solution for both commercial and retail uses.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Industrial Films Market Report?

The industrial filmsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide, Other Types

2) By Application: Coated Non-Woven Products, Dry Film Adhesives, Electronic and Battery, Barrier and Breathable, Puncture Resistant Coatings And Films

3) By End-Use Industry: Agriculture, Industrial Packaging, Construction, Medical, Transportation, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE): Films For Packaging Applications, Agricultural Films

2) By Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE): General-Purpose Films, Stretch Films

3) By High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE): Rigid Films For Containers, Shrink Films

4) By Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): Stretch PET Films, Thermal Shrink Films

5) By Polypropylene (PP): BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) Films, CPP (Cast Polypropylene) Films

6) By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Flexible Films, Rigid Films

7) By Polyamide: Nylon Films, Barrier Films

8) By Other Types: Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Films, Biodegradable Films

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Industrial Films Industry?

In 2024, the industrial films market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The industrial films market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

