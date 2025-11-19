Funding support for SA’s elite athletes

Release date: 18/11/25

South Australian athletes aspiring to reach the pinnacle of national and international competition can apply now for financial assistance to help make their dreams a reality.

Through the State Government’s 2026 High Performance Athlete Program (HPAP), $149,000 in funding is available to athletes who compete in a sport, discipline and classification represented at the Olympic, Paralympic or Commonwealth Games.

Successful applicants can use the grant money on costs which support their development, including (but not limited to) travel, memberships, uniforms and sport equipment.

The aim of the HPAP is to nurture a rich talent pipeline which identifies, develops and supports the state’s high performance athletes on their journey to the podium.

This funding has already had an impact in previous years, helping to strengthen SA’s representation on national teams and deliver outstanding results on the world stage.

Para-triathlete Anu Francis was a recipient in the last round of HPAP funding and used the financial support to help propel her to gold at last month’s Triathlon World Championships.

With the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, this latest funding boost aims to give South Australian athletes the best possible chance of earning national selection and achieving success.

Applications close Tuesday 16 December 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit: www.orsr.sa.gov.au/grants/high-performance-athlete-program

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

With Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games set to take place in the coming years, our government is pleased to provide financial assistance to help South Australian athletes continue to achieve their sporting dreams.

We know how good it feels to see a South Australian competing and excelling on the world stage and that’s why we need to support these athletes as they aspire to represent their state and country.

By celebrating and supporting local athletes, we hope to inspire the next generation to experience the power of sport and enjoy the many benefits of an active lifestyle, including improved physical, mental and emotional wellbeing and a sense of community.