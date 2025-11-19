Life-saving defibrillators rolled out to public transport

South Australians will soon have a better chance of surviving a cardiac emergency, with the Malinauskas Labor Government expanding its world-leading rollout of automatic defibrillators to the state’s public transport system.

Every train and tram in the state is now equipped with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) as of today, with each device clearly marked with signage and positioned for quick access by both passengers and staff.

Around 70% of Adelaide Metro buses have been equipped with the life-saving devices and associated signage, with the remainder expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Defibrillators will also be fitted on 130 regional buses and have been delivered to regional bus providers to be installed over the coming weeks.

In all, more than 1,100 AEDs will be installed across South Australia’s public transport system by the end of the year.

From 1 January 2026, publicly accessible AEDs will be required on all public transport vehicles, and in all privately-owned public buildings and spaces such as schools, universities, libraries, sporting facilities, clubs, community centres and halls, theatres, and swimming pools.

The Government has been supporting community organisations to install AEDs, including through annual AED Grants Programs, with the 2024/25 round awarding over $2 million to facilitate the purchase and installation of more than 2,000 AEDs in sporting clubs, religious organisations and community centres.

This key phase of the rollout builds on the hundreds of AEDs already placed in government-owned buildings and facilities, including schools, libraries, and major event venues such as Coopers Stadium, Adelaide Convention Centre, and Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The Malinauskas Government is making AEDs widely accessible under its world-leading Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) Act 2022, laws which have received strong backing from leading voices in cardiac health, including the Heart Foundation.

To support the rollout of AEDs in the community, the Heart Foundation is helping build public confidence by educating South Australians about just how simple AEDs are to use through its Shockingly Simple campaign.

AEDs are designed so anyone can use them in an emergency. They provide clear, step-by-step instructions, guiding the user through the process with confidence.

The devices automatically analyse the heart's rhythm and will only deliver a shock if needed, making them safe, effective and simple – even for someone who has never used one before.

When someone suffers a cardiac arrest, they may collapse, become unresponsive or stop breathing normally or at all.

In these situations, it is critical to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The emergency operator will also be able to direct callers to the nearest AED.

Every minute defibrillation and CPR is delayed, a person’s chance of survival decreases by about 10 per cent.

Attributable to Chris Picton

Every moment counts in a cardiac emergency, and by installing AEDs across our public transport network we are giving South Australians a better chance of survival.

These devices are simple to use and proven to save lives - you can go from bystander to life saver in moments.

We want to ensure that our communities have the confidence knowing help is never far away thanks to this important legislation.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Cardiac arrests can happen anywhere and at any time.

The rollout of AEDs across our public transport network ensures this life saving technology is there if people need it.

Whether you’re on your way to work, school, or a sporting event, these defibrillators are on hand to help save lives.

While public transport staff are trained to deal with all types of emergencies, these devices can be used by anyone and give clear instructions that guide the user until emergency services arrive.

Attributable to Heart Foundation General Manager South Australia, Claire Gardner

The Heart Foundation is proud to support the expansion of life-saving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across South Australia’s public transport network and public spaces.

Making AEDs widely accessible means more South Australians will have the chance to act quickly in a cardiac emergency.

AEDs are designed to be simple and safe for anyone to use. Through our Shockingly Simple campaign, we’re helping people feel confident that they can step in and save a life, even if they’ve never used an AED before.

Attributable to Heart of the Nation founder, former Yellow Wiggle, and cardiac arrest survivor, Greg Page

As someone whose life was saved by bystanders, I can tell you that every minute counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

Improved accessibility to AEDs, combined with community education, gives people the tools and confidence to call emergency services, start CPR and find and use an AED.

Through AED legislation combined with the Shockingly Simple campaign, South Australians will become the nation’s best-equipped public to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest, and I certainly hope the rest of the nation joins South Australia in this incredible achievement.