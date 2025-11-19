South Australians save $58 million at the bowser thanks to Fuel Watch

Release date: 19/11/25

South Australians are saving more than $58 million a year thanks to the Malinauskas Government’s live fuel price monitoring, a new RAA report has shown.

According to the RAA’s latest fuel survey, the median saving from shopping around for fuel is 10c per litre – or around $6.50 when filling up a typical 65-litre tank.

Across the almost 500,000 drivers using price checking apps every month, this equates to more than $58 million in collective savings for motorists each year.

RAA’s new fuel survey has found 83% of SA drivers are now aware of live fuel price checking apps, and more than half (52%) have one installed on their phone.

On the RAA app alone, there have been 2.2 million visits to the fuel price feature in the 12 months to August 2025.

Under the fuel pricing information scheme, fuel retailers are required to report their prices to a central database within 30 minutes of changing the price at the pump.

Drivers can then access free fuel price information via fuel price apps including Petrol Spy, Motor Mouth, the RAA app, SA Bowser: Should I Fuel?, Fuel Price Australia, ServoTrack and Pumped.

Consumer and Business Services conducts regular inspections and petrol station operators face penalties of $654 ($550 plus $105 Victim of Crime levy) - or fines in court of up to $10,000 – if the price at the pump doesn’t match the price on the app.

CBS has conducted more than 4100 inspections, investigated 2280 complaints and issued 445 warnings and 70 expiations totalling more than $45,000 in fines and levies since the scheme’s introduction.

Anyone who believes a service station is in breach is encouraged to report it to Consumer and Business Services: https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/campaigns/find-the-cheapest-fuel

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Live fuel pricing has been an absolute game changer for South Australians.

Each year, South Australians are saving around $58 million on petrol thanks to live fuel pricing helping them to shop around and buy fuel when its cheapest.

With the median saving being 10 cents per litre, that’s hundreds of dollars a year back in the pockets of South Australians.

Attributable to RAA fuel expert Peter Nattrass

We know the cost of living is the biggest challenge facing households, and helping motorists save on fuel is one way to ease the pressure on the family budget.

More and more drivers are becoming aware of price checking apps and are using them to reward the retailers with the cheaper price.

RAA’s latest fuel report shows motorists are saving $58 million a year which demonstrates how successful the scheme has been.

In fact, around eight in 10 South Australians said they would like the scheme to continue.