Hatcher+ FundBuilder Expands to Support United Arab Emirates Fund Structures

Enables compliant fund setup across ADGM and DIFC through the Hatcher+ FAAST® FundBuilder and Marketplace

SINGAPORE, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced the expansion of its FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder engine to support United Arab Emirates–based fund structures. The rollout allows fund managers and administrators to create fully compliant vehicles under both Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) regimes in days rather than months.The new capability includes support for the following structures:ADGM Incorporated Cell CompanyADGM Limited PartnershipDIFC Qualified Investment Fund (QIF)These structures are digitally enabled for rapid onboarding, documentation, and integration with licensed fund administrators, custodians, and legal partners. FAAST FundBuilder streamlines regulatory and operational workflows, connecting managers to pre-vetted UAE service providers through a single digital interface.“The UAE continues to emerge as a global gateway for alternative investments,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+. “By supporting both ADGM and DIFC structures within FAAST FundBuilder, we’re giving fund managers an efficient, technology-driven way to launch and manage funds across the region’s most advanced financial centers.”The UAE rollout follows FundBuilder expansions across Luxembourg, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, and Australia. Through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund professionals can access a global network of integrated partners and digital tools to launch and operate funds end-to-end.For more information on FundBuilder and the ADGM / DIFC fund structures now available, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

FundBuilder by Hatcher FAAST: Faster, Smarter Fund Formation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.