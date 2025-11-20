StreamFab Previews StreamFab 7 with Black Friday Deals for New Users

StreamFab 7’s refreshed interface and powerful new engine showcased alongside limited-time Black Friday deals, including $140 off StreamFab 6 with a free upgrade and the All-In-One Lifetime bundle.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StreamFab is unveiling a first look at the rebuilt StreamFab 7 alongside limited-time Black Friday discounts. The upcoming version features a refreshed interface, smarter navigation, and a powerful engine designed to make saving streaming content easier than ever.Big Black Friday SavingsStreamFab aligns its Black Friday offers with the V7 launch promotion:- Get $140 off StreamFab 6 + Free Upgrade. New customers receive an immediate StreamFab 6 license and are automatically enrolled for a free upgrade to StreamFab 7 upon launch. StreamFab All-In-One Lifetime at $289.99 (33% Off). The 59-in-1 lifetime bundle is available at a yearly low of $289.99. This exclusive rate offers the most complete solution for users looking to secure the entire ecosystem at once.A Fresh UI Designed Around YouStreamFab 7 introduces a completely refreshed user experience:- Customizable “My Service” Home. Users can pin and reorder their favorite platforms via drag-and-drop for a personalized start page.- Browser with Bookmarks & Tabs. The internal browser now supports tabs and bookmarks, allowing easier management of multiple streams.- Unified Downloads. “Downloading” and “Downloads” views are merged into a single section for better task management.The new campaign page automatically detects the user’s OS, and clearly labels the offer: “Download StreamFab 6 now, get StreamFab 7 free later.”Nearly 60 Services and GrowingSince StreamFab 6, the ecosystem has expanded from 35 to nearly 60 products. Recent additions include:- SkyShowtime, NHK, ITVX, WOWOW, TVer- WOW, NOW, d anime store, ViX- Fandango at Home, STARZ, Waipu, M6+, PlexThis strengthens StreamFab All-In-One as a comprehensive hub for global offline viewing.Stronger Download Power StreamFab 7 delivers significant performance upgrades:- Higher Quality: Supports 4K downloads for Max, Fandango, Disney+, U-NEXT and Hulu. Apple TV+ 4K is coming soon. Audio options now include Dolby Atmos and EAC3 5.1.- Faster Speed: The engine is tuned for a 30%–50% speed boost, specifically for high-resolution files.- Bonus Content: Enhanced support for grabbing extras from Disney+, Amazon, and more.“StreamFab 7 is our biggest evolution yet,” said Erika Leen, Marketing Director. “We rebuilt the UI around everyday usage and paired it with faster speeds. This Black Friday offer ensures new users get the best price without waiting for the official release.”New users can visit the official StreamFab website to:- Secure $140 off StreamFab 6 with a free V7 upgrade.- Grab StreamFab All-In-One (Lifetime) for just $289.99.- Start a StreamFab trial to test the download performance risk-free.Offers are valid for a limited time during Black Friday.About StreamFabStreamFab provides comprehensive video downloading solutions for popular global streaming platforms, enabling flexible offline viewing for movie and TV fans worldwide.

