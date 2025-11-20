Voting opens for the 16th BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards

Taking place on Sunday December 28 2025 at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, around 15 main categories will be awarded on the night

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Football fans around the world can now vote for their favourite nominees for this year's BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards, which will be held on Sunday December 28 2025 at the five-star Atlantis The Royal hotel on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.The 16th edition of the star-studded event will feature around 15 award categories, including nine that are open to a worldwide public vote until November 27 to decide the finalists.The second round of voting window to decide each winner will then be active from December 3-11. Final winners will be determined by a combination of fan votes and the GLOBE SOCCER Jury, made up of legendary names such as Marcello Lippi, Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, and Luis Figo.Categories open to public vote:• Best Men's Player• Best Women's Player• Best Men's Club• Best Women's Club• Best Coach• Best Midfielder• Best Forward• Emerging Player• Best Middle East PlayerAfter winning the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France in the 2024-2025 campaign, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominate the nominees list and will be looking to end the calendar year with even more silverware at the GLOBE SOCCER Awards.As well as being nominated for the Best Men's Club accolade, Luis Enrique and Luís Campos are in the running for the Best Coach and Best Sporting Director awards respectively. Eight of PSG's Champions League-winning side – Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, and Gianluigi Donnarumma (now Manchester City) – are on the Best Men's Player list, while Doué, João Neves, Ruiz, and Vitinha are nominated for Best Midfielder; Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia for Best Forward; and Doué, Neves, and Warren Zaïre-Emery for Emerging Player.The PSG stars are joined on the 25-name Best Men's Player list by a host of high-profile names, including 2024 winner Vinícius Júnior and his Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappé, FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.Barcelona Femení and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí will be aiming to win the Best Women's Player award for the third successive year. She is selected on the 25-player list alongside Barça teammates Patri Guijarro, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina, and Alexia Putellas. Five of England's UEFA Women's Euro 2025-winning team – Chelsea duo Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton and Arsenal trio Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson – are also shortlisted.UEFA Women's Champions League winners Arsenal are one of seven teams competing for the Best Women's Club award, alongside Bayern Frauen, Chelsea Women, Barcelona Femení, Juventus, OL Lyonnes, and Orlando Pride.The Best Men's Club category will see PSG go head-to-head with the likes of Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia), FC Barcelona (Spain), Bayern München (Germany), Flamengo (Brazil), Inter (Italy), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy) and Pyramids FC (Egypt) for the highly coveted award. PSG boss Enrique is joined on the Best Coach shortlist by Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Arne Slot (Liverpool), Antonio Conte (Napoli), Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich), Hansi Flick (Barcelona), Roberto Martínez (Portugal), Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and Eddie Howe (Newcastle United).Portugal and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is nominated for Best Middle East Player and he will go up against Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli/Al-Sadd), N'Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) and Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) for the award.Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of GLOBE SOCCER, said: “We are delighted to welcome once again the world’s top football stars to Dubai for the BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards, this time at Atlantis The Royal. Dubai has been the host city for our event for 16 years, and the vision and ambition of the emirate’s leadership means it always provides an incredible backdrop. We look forward to honouring the football industry’s best performers and creating another unforgettable evening celebrating the beautiful game in this incredible city.”As well as the GLOBE SOCCER Awards, Spain's LALIGA EASPORTS will also present the winners of its season-end awards for 2024-2025. With the winners already confirmed, LALIGA will formally recognise FC Barcelona's Raphinha as Best Player, Hansi Flick as Best Coach, and Lamine Yamal as Best Emerging Player. The Best Goal award will go to Luka Sučić for his sensational strike for Real Sociedad against Atlético Madrid in October 2024, and Best Save to Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak for a remarkable double-block in the same match.For the 2024 GLOBE SOCCER Awards, more than 100 million votes were cast by the public worldwide and the GLOBE SOCCER mobile app had 1.5 million downloads, underlining the event’s global appeal. Fans have until November 27 to vote for the first round of nominees at vote.globesoccer.com.GLOBE SOCCER is delighted to continue its strategic partnership with title sponsor BEYOND Developments for a second successive year, while new partnerships have also been confirmed with Saltanat Diamond Gallery as presenting sponsor; Mansory, OnePlayr, and Atlantis The Royal as platinum sponsors. Silversands North Coast is a gold sponsor this year. Among our media partners, CNN, SKY, Koora Break, MARCA and La Presse.As anticipation builds ahead of the event, fans can stay updated through GLOBE SOCCER's social media channels and the GLOBE SOCCER mobile app, available on iOS and Android.For more information visit www.globesoccer.com -ENDS-Note for editors:• For a press kit including images, videos and various artworks, visit https://bit.ly/GSA25PressKit • For a selection of nominee’s images, visit https://bit.ly/GSA25NomineesImages • For a full list of award nominees please see belowHow to vote:• For the official voting page: vote.globesoccer.com• Vote via the GLOBE SOCCER app: get.globesoccer.com16th BEYOND DEVELOPMENTS GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS – NOMINEES LISTAward Categories: Best Men's Player; Best Women's Player; Best Men's Club; Best Women's Club; Best Coach; Best Midfielder; Best Forward; Emerging Player; Best Agent; Best Sporting Director; Best Middle East PlayerPublic Voting Categories: Best Men's Player; Best Women's Player; Best Men’s Club; Best Women’s Club; Best Coach; Best Midfielder; Best Forward; Emerging Player; Best Middle East PlayerBest Men's Player• Ousmane Dembélé• Gianluigi Donnarumma• Désiré Doué• Viktor Gyökeres• Erling Haaland• Achraf Hakimi• Alexander Isak• Vinícius JR• Harry Kane• Khvicha Kvaratskhelia• Robert Lewandowski• Lautaro Martínez• Kylian Mbappé• Scott McTominay• Nuno Mendes• Michael Olise• Cole Palmer• Pedri• Raphinha• Declan Rice• Fabián Ruiz• Mohamed Salah• Vitinha• Florian Wirtz• Lamine YamalBest Women's Player• Sandy Baltimore• Barbra Banda• Aitana Bonmatí• Lucy Bronze• Linda Caicedo• Klara Bühl• Mariona Caldentey• Temwa Chawinga• Melchie Dumornay• Esther González• Patri Guijarro• Amanda Gutierres• Caroline Graham Hansen• Hannah Hampton• Pernille Harder• Chloe Kelly• Frida Maanum• Clara Matéo• Lena Oberdorf• Ewa Pajor• Claudia Pina• Alexia Putellas• Alessia Russo• Leah Williamson• Caroline WeirBest Men's Club• Al-Ahli• Barcelona• Bayern München• Chelsea FC• Crystal Palace• Flamengo• Inter Milan• Liverpool• Napoli• Newcastle• Palmeiras• Paris Saint-Germain• PSV• Pyramids FC• Sporting CP• Tottenham HotspurBest Women's Club• Arsenal• Barcelona• Bayern München• Chelsea FC• Juventus• OL Lyonnes• Orlando PrideBest Coach• Xabi Alonso• Mikel Arteta• Antonio Conte• Luis Enrique• Hansi Flick• Eddie Howe• Vincent Kompany• Enzo Maresca• Roberto Martínez• Arne SlotBest Midfielder• Nicolò Barella• Jude Bellingham• Desiré Doué• Fermin López• Alexis Mac Allister• Scott McTominay• João Neves• Martin Ødegaard• Michael Olise• Cole Palmer• Pedri• Declan Rice• Fabián Ruiz• Federico Valverde• Vitinha• Florian WirtzBest Forward• Julián Alvarez• Ousmane Dembélé• Serhou Guirassy• Viktor Gyökeres• Erling Haaland• Alexander Isak• Vinícius Jr.• Harry Kane• Khvicha Kvaratskhelia• Robert Lewandowski• Lautaro Martínez• Kylian Mbappé• Raphinha• Mohamed Salah• Bukayo Saka• Lamine YamalEmerging Player• Eliesse Ben Seghir• Pau Cubarsí• Désiré Doué• Arda Güler• Dean Huijsen• Myles Lewis-Skelly• Rodrigo Mora• João Neves• Nico Paz• Kenan Yıldız• Warren Zaïre-EmeryBest Agent• Ali Barat• Jorge Mendes• Federico Pastorello• Fali Ramadani• Frank TrimboliBest Sporting Director• Luís Campos• Deco Michael Edwards & Richard Hughes• Giovanni Manna• Paul Winstanley & Laurence StewartBest Middle East Player• Salem Al-Dawsari• Karim Benzema• Roberto Firmino• N'Golo Kanté• Riyad Mahrez• Cristiano Ronaldo• Ivan ToneyMaradona AwardTo be announcedCareer and Special AwardsTo be announcedAbout GLOBE SOCCERGLOBE SOCCER, founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, is a Dubai-based football organisation. Since 2010, it has hosted the annual GLOBE SOCCER Awards, a prestigious event that recognises all football stakeholders, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, and directors to referees. This unique, high-profile ceremony has become a significant fixture in the global football calendar.Instagram: @globesoccerTikTok: @globesoccerX: @Globe_SoccerFacebook: @globesoccerYouTube: @globesoccerThreads: @globesoccerFor any media enquiries please contact:Mike StarlingProject LeadAction Global CommunicationsDubaiGlobeSoccerAwards@actionprgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.