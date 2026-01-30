World Future Energy Summit delivers unprecedented global reach with 51,000+ attendees from 124 countries

The 2026 edition of World Future Energy Summit World Future Energy Summit 2026 Partnerships fuel progress at World Future Energy Summit 2026 Investments on course to top US$3 billion following expanded three-day Summit

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RX Global, organisers of the World Future Energy Summit 2026 have confirmed this month’s 18th edition was its most impactful to date, cementing the three-day show as a platform for actionable energy outcomes, investment, and deal-making.Held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week hosted by Masdar from 13-15 January, the Summit – its biggest yet – delivered record-breaking participation, unprecedented international reach, and commercial outcomes, coming together to produce a powerful mandate for action inside the halls of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.As well as industry influencers, globally renowned companies, and cutting-edge solutions, this year’s Summit also brought together 15 heads of state. With an exhibition footprint totalling 16,408 square metres and spanning nine halls, the Summit also welcomed 16 dedicated country and sector pavilions as well as 515 exhibiting brands from 57 countries, across emerging technologies, cleantech, green hydrogen, eMobility, green finance, AI, and more.During the three-day show, which recorded more than 51,200 attendees from 124 nations, the largest international attendee contingents hailed from China, India, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Germany, the USA, Egypt, Jordan, and Oman. Organisers have attributed the Summit’s 2026 milestone performance to its close alignment on regional government agendas, UAE energy investment, partnership creation, new engagement platforms, and year-round business generation initiatives.Commercial impact was equally compelling. Through an extended and highly targeted buyer programme, the Summit facilitated more than 3,000 exhibitor and buyer meetings, with current buyer projects valued in excess of US$10 billion and an estimated US$3 billion in investment anticipated to be sourced directly from the event.The three-day programme also featured a series of high-profile co-located events, including Carbon Forward Middle East and the EU-GCC-MENA Hydrogen & Advanced Fuels Summit. The International Renewable Energy Agency hosted its flagship Innovation Day Conference on site, while a Greenpeace Cinema—delivered in partnership with Greenpeace MENA—ran throughout the event, introducing a new visual storytelling format through curated screenings and panel discussions. Dedicated cleantech zones further enriched the experience, including The Greenhouse, the Green Hydrogen Innovation Hub; and the inaugural Fuse AI Pavilion, which included a two-day conference programme, all three connecting over 120 early-stage companies with investors, policymakers and industry partners.Across the conference and exhibition, thought leaders and industry experts examined the ambition, readiness and practical pathways required to deliver a global clean energy transition. These priorities are mirrored in the UAE’s long-term commitments, including a pledge to invest US$54 billion in renewable energy by the end of the decade as part of its economic diversification strategy. Abu Dhabi continued to spearhead the nation’s energy transformation in 2025, driving unprecedented investment across both conventional and renewable sectors. The emirate’s flagship energy company, ADNOC, has committed US$15 billion by 2030 to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonisation technologies, while Abu Dhabi targets 10GW of installed solar capacity by 2030. Central to this ambition is a US$6 billion Masdar-led project delivering 5.2GW of solar capacity alongside 19GWh of battery storage, designed to provide uninterrupted clean power by 2027. Collectively, these initiatives support the UAE’s goal of increasing total renewable installed capacity to 19.8GW by 2030, up from 6GW in 2023. As this investment trend deepens, the 2026 Summit acted as a platform for the industry to sharpen its focus on how to translate such commitments into tangible solutions.“Across the Middle East, governments are committing to aggressive net-zero targets and renewable strategies that are transforming the energy landscape,” said Shyam Parmar, Event Director, World Future Energy Summit. “This summit is an evolving international platform that aligns with these goals while amplifying regional voices and showcasing innovations. It’s a channel to project the bold ambitions stemming from national strategies, while connecting them with global expertise. This year, our focus was to illuminate how regional net-zero strategies and digital innovation can come together, shaping not only the Middle East’s sustainable future, but also contributing critical insights that accelerate the worldwide energy transition.”The UAE also made massive investments at the intersection of energy and AI in 2025, positioning itself as a global leader in AI infrastructure and directing more than US$148 billion towards AI with major commitments from companies such as Microsoft and KKR. ADNOC reported US$500 million in value creation by deploying 30-plus AI systems across its operations, using AI to optimise exploration, production, and grid management.Internationally, the UAE has committed US$1.4 trillion over the next decade to substantially increase investments in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing in the United States.This was all unpacked at the 2026 Summit though the FUSE AI Zone and Artificial Intelligence Conference, where discussions took place on how new AI- and automation-powered design tools can help create spaces that are energy-, water-, and people-efficient, all while staying within budget. Conversations also took place surrounding smart software’s ability to rapidly test design options and identify solutions that cut costs and reduce environmental impact. The Summit explored through a dedicated platform with more than 40 companies showcasing their cutting-edge AI solutions to drive clean energy, smart infrastructure, and climate resilience.Media and global engagement also reached new heights. Extensive international activations combined with large-scale digital and outdoor campaigns across major global cities, amplified the Summit’s message worldwide, extending its influence far beyond the[SP1.1] exhibition halls and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in convening global sustainability dialogue[SP2.1].World Future Energy Summit will return to ADNEC from January 12–14, 2027. For more information, visit https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/ -ENDS-World Future Energy SummitAs the largest event during ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit continues to be a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in renewable energy and sustainability. Now entering its 18th edition, the Summit has established itself as a vital platform bridging policy with real-world action and business growth.The 2026 edition, taking place from 13–15 January, will feature more than 800 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion, and the debut of the Greenpeace Cinema. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to join conferences led by 300+ industry experts, explore nine exhibition halls showcasing breakthrough products and solutions, and connect with more than 50,000 participants from across the globe.RXRX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com About Abu Dhabi Sustainability WeekAbu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.About MasdarEstablished in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.Contact:For media inquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae |For more information, please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/Masdar.ae and twitter.com/Masdar

