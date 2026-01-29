World Stadiums & Arenas Awards to Honor Global Excellence in Sports Infrastructure and Fan Experience at WSAS 2026

The Awards will honour local, regional, and international visionaries

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Saudi Arabia emerges as a global powerhouse for sports and live entertainment, the inaugural World Stadiums & Arenas Awards will take center stage at the World Stadiums & Arenas Summit (WSAS 2026) in Riyadh which will run from March 31 to April 1, 2026. This prestigious red-carpet gala will honour local, regional, and international visionaries who are redefining the design, construction, operation, and experience of stadiums and arenas.Celebrating Excellence Across Ten CategoriesThe awards will spotlight ten meticulously curated categories that showcase venues and projects pushing the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, technology integration, safety, accessibility, and fan engagement. From expansive national arenas to cutting-edge multipurpose venues, the program will celebrate achievements throughout the entire lifecycle of project planning, design, construction, renovation, and sustainability. By recognizing these milestones, the awards will inspire the adoption of best practices and set new benchmarks for the global sports and entertainment infrastructure sector.A distinguished panel of international experts, led by Head Jury Brinda Somaya (Founder and Principal Architect, SNK | Somaya & Kalappa Consultants; A.D. White Professor-at-Large emerita, Cornell University, USA; Founder Trustee: The HECAR Foundation), will independently assess the first nine award categories against transparent criteria. The People’s Choice Award will invite fans and stakeholders to vote for the projects that resonate most with them. Brinda Somaya stated, “Serving as the Head of the Judging Committee is both a privilege and a responsibility. These awards celebrate the power of architecture and design to shape transformative public spaces, and I am excited to recognize projects that push boundaries and elevate global standards.”Winners and two runners-up in each category will be revealed during an exclusive Awards Gala Ceremony on April 1, 2026, at the prestigious Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences. This star-studded event will serve as the grand finale of the World Stadiums and Arenas Summit and Athlete 360 Forum, the region’s largest event catering to the entire sporting ecosystem.An Invitation to Innovators and VisionariesWe extend a global invitation to the sports-venue ecosystem, including clubs, venue owners and operators, developers, architects, engineers, contractors, technology providers, and public authorities from every region, to submit their projects and be part of history in the making. Join us in celebrating the best the sports and infrastructure industry has to offer.Leila Masinaei, Managing Director of GM Events and WSAS, emphasized, “Awards are vital in recognizing excellence and driving innovation across industries. By honouring the architects, engineers, technologists, and operators who redefine excellence, we are not only celebrating innovation but also contributing to a global movement that positions Saudi Arabia at the heart of the future of sports.”A Red-Carpet Celebration of Global AchievementThe ceremony will gather senior executives from clubs, federations, and developers alongside architects, engineers, and stadium operators from over 50 countries. Winners will receive the Stadiums & Arenas Award Trophy, symbolizing innovation, legacy, and collaboration in global sports infrastructure.The Awards mark a significant milestone in WSAS’s evolution into a comprehensive platform connecting strategy, performance, innovation, and recognition, integrating the Summit, the Athlete 360 conference, and now the Stadiums & Arenas Awards.

