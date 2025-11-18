Permanent Secretary Albert Chua of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore and Undersecretary for Policy Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines co-chaired the 7th Informal Consultations on the Philippines–Singapore Action Plan (PSAP) in Singapore on 18 November 2025. The PSAP provides a platform for Singapore and the Philippines to comprehensively review bilateral cooperation, exchange experiences, and explore new areas of collaboration.

The Co-Chairs reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations, underpinned by regular high-level engagements, strong economic cooperation, and close ties at the people-to-people level. They had substantive discussions on bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare, and technical cooperation. The Co-Chairs also explored ways for both countries to further strengthen collaboration, including in emerging areas such as agri-food, biodiversity conservation, and the digital and green economies.

The Co-Chairs exchanged views on regional and international developments. They reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN Centrality, upholding a rules-based multilateral order, and deepening regional economic integration, amidst an increasingly complex global environment. Singapore expressed strong support for the Philippine Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2026. They discussed ways for Singapore and the Philippines to enhance cooperation in the lead up to and during the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship, which will be followed by Singapore’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027.

