NEBRASKA, November 18 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District advanced three names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Patrick P. Carney, Norfolk; Chelsey R. Hartner, Madison; and Dennis W. Morland, Norfolk.

The Seventh Judicial District consists of Antelope, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne counties. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Judge Michael L. Long to the district court.