Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,431 in the last 365 days.

Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

NEBRASKA, November 18 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District advanced three names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Patrick P. Carney, Norfolk; Chelsey R. Hartner, Madison; and Dennis W. Morland, Norfolk.

The Seventh Judicial District consists of Antelope, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne counties. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Judge Michael L. Long to the district court.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Three Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more