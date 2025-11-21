Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,202 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Comments on Tyson Foods Plant Announcement

NEBRASKA, November 21 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Comments on Tyson Foods Plant Announcement

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after Tyson Foods announced it is planning to wind down operations at its Lexington plant.

“Nebraska’s cattle industry is resilient and the envy of the world. And our workforce can outwork anybody. Big picture – our excellent cattlemen and cattle feeders have emerging opportunities and will still have the Tyson market to sell into as its planned re-organization will boost capacity and jobs at other Nebraska plants. Tyson leadership has also promised to continue to work on future value-added opportunities here in the state. The state of Nebraska is ready to build for the future and do what it can do to support employees affected by this change.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Comments on Tyson Foods Plant Announcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more