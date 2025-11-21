NEBRASKA, November 21 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Comments on Tyson Foods Plant Announcement

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after Tyson Foods announced it is planning to wind down operations at its Lexington plant.

“Nebraska’s cattle industry is resilient and the envy of the world. And our workforce can outwork anybody. Big picture – our excellent cattlemen and cattle feeders have emerging opportunities and will still have the Tyson market to sell into as its planned re-organization will boost capacity and jobs at other Nebraska plants. Tyson leadership has also promised to continue to work on future value-added opportunities here in the state. The state of Nebraska is ready to build for the future and do what it can do to support employees affected by this change.”