Study demonstrates how physician-owned hospitals threaten patient care in rural communities

The AHA and the Federation of American Hospitals Nov. 18 released a study conducted by Dobson | DaVanzo, underscoring the threat to patient care by expanding physician-owned hospitals in rural communities. The study found that if a new POH opens in the same market as a full-service rural hospital, the full-service hospital’s financial stability would be negatively affected as the POH would siphon off healthier and commercially insured patients, risking access to care and community jobs. 

“Full-service hospitals across the country are struggling, and rural hospitals are particularly vulnerable to headwinds. ... Removing restrictions on POHs, which are notorious for selectively picking the healthiest and wealthiest patients, and allowing them to open near full-service rural hospitals will jeopardize access to 24/7 care in rural America,” write Don May, FAH executive vice president of policy, and Ashley Thompson, AHA senior vice president of public policy analysis and development, in an accompanying blog

