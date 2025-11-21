ICE Deports MS-13 Terrorist Gang Leader Wanted for Murder in El Salvador

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the days of the world’s criminals gaming the system to remain in our country are over

WASHINGTON — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston deported a criminal illegal El Salvadoran MS-13 terrorist gang leader and wanted murderer from the United States on November 3 and turned him over to Salvadoran authorities. ICE originally made the arrest in February 2024, but the Biden administration allowed the criminal to try and game our immigration system by claiming fear of returning to El Salvador where he had an outstanding warrant for murder.

Wilmer Alexy Garcia-Manzanarez also committed several heinous crimes in the United States, including burglary, menacing/intimidation with a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, property damage, and driving without a license.

“The Biden administration let this MS-13 gang member and wanted murderer claim fear of returning to El Salvador despite having a final order of removal and three prior deportations. Of course a wanted murdered does not want to return to his country to face justice for his crimes,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, this criminal illegal alien is OUT of our country. The days of the world’s criminals indefinitely remaining in our country over.”

The removal of Garcia-Manzanarez comes shortly after DHS launched Operation Patriot and Operation Patriot 2.0 in Massachusetts, a sanctuary state. The worst of the worst arrested during these operations include rapists, murderers, kidnappers, and other terrorist gang members. Shockingly, many of these dangerous criminals were released by local authorities thanks to absurd sanctuary policies.

U.S. Border Patrol arrested Garcia-Manzanarez after he illegally entered the United States through the Canadian border March 6, 2001 and was released into the country. On March 18, 2002, an immigration judge ordered Garcia-Manzanarez removed from the United States to El Salvador.

Between January 2007 and October 2012, ICE officers removed Garcia-Manzanarez from the United States to El Salvador three times. He chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the United States a fourth time.

Authorities in El Salvador issued a warrant for Garcia-Manzanarez' arrest. In January 2020, Interpol issued a public Red Notice for the apprehension of Garcia-Manzanarez. Officers from ICE Boston arrested Garcia-Manzanarez in Foxboro, Massachusetts on February 18, 2024.

