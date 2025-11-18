South Berwick Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Money

PORTLAND, Maine: A South Berwick woman pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Portland to theft of government money.

According to court records, Cori Godin, 46, falsely claimed to be unemployed in order to receive unemployment insurance benefits, including federally funded benefits intended to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment insurance is a joint state and federal program that provides monetary benefits to eligible beneficiaries. Payments are intended to provide temporary financial assistance to lawful workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own. Beginning in about March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several federal programs expanded unemployment insurance eligibility and benefits. For a period of approximately 13 months in 2020 and 2021, Godin falsely claimed to be unemployed in order to receive benefits. She received approximately $37,105 in benefits.

Godin faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a maximum term of supervised release of three years. She will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

