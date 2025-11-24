Teen to Serve Less Than Four Months in Jail for Carjacking

WASHINGTON – Mark Edwards, 18, of Washington D.C., was sentenced Friday in the Superior Court, stemming from a carjacking that occurred in May 2025 in Northeast Washington D.C., announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Edwards pleaded guilty on September 4, 2025, to one count of carjacking. At Edwards’ sentencing on November 21, 2025, the United States requested a sentence of seven years of incarceration, the top of his sentencing guidelines, to be followed by three years of supervised release. The Honorable Judith Pipe sentenced Edwards to 84 months of imprisonment, suspended as to all but time served, and one year of supervised probation. The Court’s sentence was entered pursuant to the Youth Rehabilitation Act, over the government’s objection, which permits a sentence beneath the mandatory minimum term of seven years of incarceration for carjacking. Edwards had been in custody since August 6, 2025, and had served approximately 108 days in jail. Edwards will not have to serve the remainder of the suspended sentence if he satisfactorily completes his year of probation.

According to the proffer of facts, on May 28, 2025, the defendant and a second suspect approached a double-parked car, told the driver to exit the vehicle, implied they had a weapon, and stole the vehicle. Edwards and a 14-year-old suspect subsequently were apprehended in Maryland following a vehicle pursuit.

Edwards also was a suspect and had been charged with robbery in connection with a May 22, 2025, attempted carjacking that also was resolved through his plea agreement. In that incident, two suspects approached a double-parked car, told the driver to exit the vehicle, demanded the driver’s keys, and stole his cell phone. The driver managed to get back into his car and escape the scene.

Joining in the announcement was Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Pirro and Chief Smith commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department.