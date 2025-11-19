Thailand Launches 'Meet Well in Thailand' Campaign Showcase of Thriving MICE Ecosystem

TCEB Media Briefing at IBTM 2025; Launch of Meet Well in Thailand Campaign TCEB

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization), or TCEB, unveiled at IBTM World 2025 “Meet Well in Thailand”, a landmark campaign that showcases the power of collaboration between government agencies and the private sector across Thailand’s thriving MICE ecosystem. Rolling out across the country throughout 2026, the campaign unites more than 130 Thai service providers nationwide to deliver enhanced values and enriched experiences for MICE planners and business travellers.

Mrs. Supawan Teerarat, President of TCEB, said, "The 'Meet Well in Thailand' campaign reflects how far our MICE ecosystem has evolved. Built on strong collaboration, it leverages the expertise and resources of diverse stakeholders for maximising event outcomes and return on investment. The initiative not only creates unprecedented value for MICE planners and travellers but also strengthens the positioning of Thailand, showcasing our world-class products and hospitality and highlighting the country's unique offerings. It empowers planners to deliver outcomes that go far beyond a successful business event."

Set to roll out in 2026, the campaign is designed by bringing together more than 130 Thai service providers across the country. It offers the widest range of privileges and special deals ever, spanning wellness programs, accommodations, dining, off-site venues, transportation, shopping, workshops, localised experiences, low-carbon activities and cultural attractions.

The service providers joining the campaign are in 14 city destinations in all four key regions of the country: five established MICE Cities and nine high-potential destinations. It features world-class and award-winning service providers, including 40 five-star hotels and resorts, four wellness establishments, and four leading shopping malls. Highlights of the special deals include up to 20 per cent off wellness programs, 40-80 per cent discounts on shopping, and special group rates for every 15 rooms booked, offering planners and visitors exceptional value and opportunities to maximise return on experience from Thailand's hospitality and local cultural diversity.

The launch of Meet Well in Thailand campaign marks a milestone in TCEB's initiative to build a stronger and more connected MICE ecosystem to deliver greater values. The special deals offered in a vast number of city destinations are reinforced by the fact that a series of flagship international events in 2026 are scheduled to take place not only in Bangkok but also in other regional cities. These include Global Sustainable Tourism Conference, Global Wellness Summit and InterPride's 2026 General Meeting & World Conference in Phuket, the Spartan SUPER World Championship in Chiang Rai and Tough Mudder in Pattaya.

“This is the opportunity for those attending global events in cities across Thailand can maximise privileges under the campaign. For planners, Thailand now has a solid foundation of more capable cities for future events. They have a wider range of destination options that can be tailored to their agendas and interests or combined with scheduled flagship events in each host city, creating more value and flexibility for every MICE program," said Mrs. Supawan.

