ChulaVerse: A Virtual World for Immersive Learning

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chulalongkorn University has developed ChulaVerse, a virtual world designed to promote lifelong and immersive learning. The platform comprises two parts: CV World, where users create avatars to explore the campus and join 3D events, and CV Learn, a virtual classroom offering immersive content such as 360-degree videos, simulations, and VR tours.

The concept emerged as a response to disruptions from COVID-19 and, later, the March 2025 earthquake, which forced the cancellation of open houses and other events. ChulaVerse allows prospective students to experience these activities in virtual reality instead, ensuring continuity of learning and engagement even in times of crisis.

Led by Associate Professor Dr. Gridsada Phanomchoeng and colleagues from the Immersive Technology Lab (IMT Lab), the project began in 2023. The team, now 19 members strong from multiple disciplines including medicine, law, engineering, and business, aimed to create impactful educational technology that could be adapted across fields.

What’s inside ChulaVerse?

• CV World lets users design avatars, visit 3D models of university landmarks, and participate in virtual lectures, seminars, and exhibitions. Functions include microphones, cameras, chat, and file sharing.

• CV Learn focuses on lifelong learning, connecting to existing systems like MyCourseVille and MDCU MedUMore. It issues certificates and hosts immersive courseware. Users can choose either VR access with headsets or standard web browsers.

Learning in Practice

Virtual classrooms have been piloted in courses such as robotics, medicine, and science. Compared with Zoom, avatars in CV World create a more interactive experience. Medical students can also rehearse procedures—like CPR or surgery—using VR before real-world training. While virtual tools cannot replace hands-on practice, they serve as valuable supplements, particularly for international or remote students.

Future Directions

ChulaVerse already offers 13 immersive medical modules and has attracted around 1,000 users in its first year. The team is working with organizations like the Boromarajonani National Institute of Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation (BNIRTD) to expand content into healthcare and beyond. In the future, more faculties are expected to add customized modules, making ChulaVerse a hub for borderless education.

With its presence at www.chulaverse.com, Chulalongkorn University now extends far beyond its Bangkok campus—offering a seamless blend of innovation, accessibility, and immersive learning for the future.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/268006/



