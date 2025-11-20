Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market Size Worth $1.8 Bn by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market Worth?

The market size of medical foods for orphan diseases has witnessed significant growth in recent times. It is expected to rise from $1.33 billion in 2024 to $1.41 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historical period can be credited to several factors such as the designation of orphan drug, advances in research and development, government funding and grants, regulatory structures, and enhanced diagnosis.

The market for medical foods for orphan diseases is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. This market is projected to reach a size of ""$1.8 billion by 2029,"" growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This predicted surge during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, the integration within the healthcare system, advancements in food science technologies, precision nutrition, and heightened patient demand. Key market trends to watch during this period include studies on long-term effectiveness, disease-specific food formulations, education, and training initiatives, emphasis on gut microbiome, and innovations in nutritional supplements.

Download a free sample of the medical foods for orphan diseases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=11940&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market?

The escalating rate of orphan diseases is foreseen to drive the advancement of the medical foods for orphan diseases market. Orphan diseases, also referred to as rare diseases, are health conditions that only affect a small group of individuals in a population. Medical foods are utilized to aid in managing several orphan conditions, fulfilling the unique nutritional needs of patients. Thus, the increased rate of orphan diseases aids in proliferating the medical foods for orphan diseases market. For example, in January 2023, the American Cancer Society, an American voluntary health institution, stated that non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare disease, emerged as one of the most prevalent types of cancer in the United States and was responsible for approximately 4% of cancer cases in 2023, with an estimated 80,550 new diagnoses expected for 2023. Consequently, the rising prevalence of orphan diseases propels the medical foods for orphan diseases market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market?

Major players in the Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestle S.A.

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• Danone S.A.

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

• Halyard Health

• Alfasigma spA

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market?

The medical foods for orphan diseases market is seeing a rise in product innovation trends, with key players launching groundbreaking products to maintain market dominance. For instance, Relief Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical firm from Switzerland, debuted PKU GOLIKE, a new medical food product, in October 2022. Developed using the company's patented Physiomimic Technology platform, this next-generation product is used for dietary management of phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare hereditary condition. Touted as the first extended-release amino acid product, it possesses a unique coating that facilitates the physiological absorption of amino acids and masks their unpleasant taste, smell, and aftertaste. In the United States, it is classified as a phenylalanine-free food for special medical purposes (FSMP).

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market Share?

The medical foods for orphan diseasesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Pills, Powder, Liquid, Other Products

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Enteral

3) By Applications: Phenylketonuria, Tyrosinemia, Eosinophilic esophagitis, Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome (FPIES), Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), Homocystinuria, Other Applications

4) By Sales Channel: Online Sales, Institutional Sales, Retail Sales

Subsegments:

1) By Pills, Tablets, Capsules

2) By Powder: Protein Powders, Nutritional Supplement Powders

3) By Liquid: Ready-To-Drink Formulas, Liquid Nutritional Supplements

4) By Other Products: Nutritional Bars, Fortified Foods, Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods

View the full medical foods for orphan diseases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-foods-for-orphan-diseases-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market?

In the Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Global Market Report 2025, North America reigned as the dominant region in 2024. The region anticipated to experience the swiftest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encapsulates data from various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Plastic Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-products-global-market-report

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-management-and-remediation-services-global-market-report

Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-disposable-units-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.