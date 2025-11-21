Tina M. Greene of Nana’s Foundation Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ELKRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With decades of professional experience and a lifetime shaped by the wisdom of women in her community, Tina M. Greene has announced the official launch of Nana’s Foundation—a nonprofit designed to connect women of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life with trusted resources and a supportive community.

Inspired by a personal journey that began in childhood when Tina lost her mother at age five, she was raised by both her paternal and maternal grandmothers, as well as a network of “second mamas” from her neighborhood and church. This rich tapestry of support and guidance motivates her mission today. “I had all of these mothers in my life who imparted wisdom, advice, and encouragement,” Greene says. “Nana’s Foundation is a way to recreate that web of support for others, especially for women who feel alone or disconnected.”

Unlike many organizations that focus on isolated programs, Nana’s Foundation operates as a resource hub. Women can call for assistance, and Greene’s team will connect them with local partners, vetted professionals, and community members dedicated to providing genuine support in areas such as business, education, mental health, finances, and more. “Instead of researching endlessly or wondering where to turn next, women can reach out to us and know we’ll point them to the resources we know and trust,” Greene explains.

A faith-guided leader currently pursuing seminary studies, Greene clarifies that Nana’s Foundation is inclusive and open to all. “We’re not a religious organization, but my personal values influence how I approach helping others—with respect, kindness, and integrity. Our goal is to bring together a diverse group of women. It’s not about color, economics, or background—every woman is welcome, and every woman benefits from community.”

Reflecting on her own career in corporate America, private chef services, and nonprofit management, Greene understands the barriers women face in the workplace, at home, and in society. “Many of us have faced discrimination, pay disparities, and have felt unheard,” she notes. “While women are often encouraged to compete with each other, rather than collaborate, my motto is ‘We are better together.’ We want to break down those walls and ensure no one feels isolated.”

Nana’s Foundation is named in honor of Greene’s grandmother, a woman of remarkable wisdom whose guidance continues to inspire. As the organization grows, Greene is also revamping the foundation’s website to share her grandmother’s story and encourage more women to reconnect with their roots.

With services available to women from their teens through their nineties, Nana’s Foundation reflects a commitment to intergenerational connection. “We all need people who can pour wisdom into us, peers who understand where we are, and younger women who energize us with their fresh perspectives. Nana’s Foundation is a space where everyone can give and receive help.”

For more information about Tina Greene and Nana’s Foundation, please visit https://nf4women.org/

