Elvie Garcia of Elvie’s Traveling Angels and West Hill Home Care Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

KENT, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The care of America’s elders is at a crossroads, and Elvie Garcia, founder of West Hill Home Care, is leading the way toward a brighter future for seniors. Drawing on her background as a nurse and caregiver, Garcia is redefining what home care can and should be—moving away from the cold, overcrowded facilities she witnessed during her career, and creating a true home where seniors are welcomed as cherished family members.

From the Philippines to Seattle: A Journey Rooted in Compassion

Originally from the Philippines, Garcia graduated as a nurse before moving to the United States at age 24. Her firsthand experience in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living environments, and hospitals exposed her to troubling realities: seniors left on the floor after falls, over medicated for convenience, and treated more as business assets than as human beings. “I’ve seen enough,” Garcia says. “I want to speak out. Seniors are being left behind, and it’s wrong.”

Garcia’s response was not just to raise her voice, but to take action. In 2019, she founded Elvie’s Traveling Angels, a staffing agency that connects compassionate nurses and caregivers with families and facilities in need. Seeing an even greater need for change, she then established West Hill Home Care—a warm, inviting place designed around the values of dignity, family, and joy.

West Hill Home Care: Where Residents Belong

Unlike traditional large-scale nursing homes, West Hill Home Care is intentionally designed for a maximum of six residents, each with a private room. This small, family-style setting allows Garcia and her handpicked team to know each resident personally and tailor care to their specific needs. Garcia lives on-site and participates in daily life alongside her staff and residents, ensuring that her vision for a loving, respectful environment is realized every day.

“We sing with them. We dance. We go grocery shopping, we take them where they want to go,” says Garcia. “This is not an institution; it’s a home. Residents and their families become our family.”

Family involvement is key to Garcia’s philosophy. She encourages families to visit often, share meals, and even stay overnight if they wish. “If you can’t care for your parent at home, at least be involved. Collaborate, visit, call, ask questions, and be a part of their life here,” Garcia advises.

Compassion Over Convenience: A New Standard for Care

At West Hill Home Care, compassion is not just a slogan—it’s the foundation of every decision. Garcia personally interviews and trains each caregiver, looking beyond qualifications to ensure they have a true heart for care. “This work is not for everybody—it’s for special people,” she explains. “I show my staff how to do everything, from scrubbing floors to comforting residents. I work alongside them every day.”

Medical care is collaborative, with Garcia working closely with doctors, therapists, and families to ensure each resident gets only the medications and interventions they need—never more. The result is not only safer care, but often remarkable improvements in residents’ well-being. “We had one resident come in barely able to walk or speak. With daily love and support, he’s now engaged and active again. It’s not magic—compassion, love, and support help people to heal.”

Changing the Narrative on Aging in America

Garcia is outspoken about the need for systemic change in how America treats its elders. She calls for a return to values of human dignity, family loyalty, and respect—values she grew up with in the Philippines, where elders remain at the heart of family life. Through storytelling, social media, and her work with Influential Women magazine, Garcia shares moving stories of her residents and calls on others to remember, honor, and care for those who once cared for them.

“Care giving isn’t just work. It’s love in action,” Garcia explains. “I want to prove that compassion and business can exist together. When you do the right thing, the money comes—but more than that, you get the reward of knowing you’ve made a difference.”

A Model for the Future of Home Care

Garcia’s dream is to help other caregivers and nurses open their own homes to bring this model of care to more communities. With the support of local investors who believe in her vision, she recently completed renovations to expand her home to seven beautiful bedrooms, making high-quality care accessible and sustainable.

West Hill Home Care accepts private pay, long-term care insurance, and Medicaid or Medicare, making it an option for a wide range of families.

About West Hill Home Care

Founded by Elvie Garcia in Seattle, West Hill Home Care provides a real home for seniors in need of loving, personalized care. With a small, dedicated team, family-focused philosophy, and commitment to dignity and joy, West Hill Home Care sets a new standard for elder care in America.

Close Up Radio recently featured Elvie Garcia, founder of Elvie’s Traveling Angels and West Hill Home Care, in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday November 14th at 6pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-radio-spotlights-elvie-garcia-of-elvies/id1785721253?i=1000737001931

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-radio-spotlights-elvie-garcia-of-307266334/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Ikowxfgu2sfIIh37HvLVy

For more information about Elvie’s Traveling Angels and West Hill Home Care, please visit https://elviesangels.com/ and https://westhillhomecare.com/

