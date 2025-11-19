Colle AI Enhances Multichain Routing Intelligence for High-Speed NFT Execution

Leading the charge in sustainable blockchain innovation and responsible digital art creation.

Upgraded AI-powered routing delivers faster transactions, smoother cross-chain publishing, and improved performance for creators

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has enhanced its multichain routing intelligence to support high-speed NFT execution across major blockchain ecosystems. The upgraded routing architecture improves publishing efficiency, accelerates transaction handling, and strengthens cross-chain performance for creators and Web3 teams.The new routing intelligence uses adaptive AI models to monitor blockchain conditions in real time—including congestion, fee patterns, and node performance. By automatically selecting the optimal route for NFT deployment and metadata updates, Colle AI reduces latency and boosts execution speed across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. This system enhancement ensures creators can run high-volume or time-sensitive campaigns with greater precision and stability.“Fast execution is fundamental to modern digital creation,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s upgraded routing engine delivers the intelligence creators need to move assets across chains instantly, reliably, and without technical bottlenecks.”This upgrade reflects Colle AI’s commitment to building high-performance infrastructure for the expanding NFT ecosystem. By advancing real-time routing intelligence, the platform continues to empower creators with the speed, automation, and cross-chain connectivity required for next-generation digital asset production.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

