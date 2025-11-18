Colle AI Deploys Smart Publishing Systems to Boost Real-Time Digital Asset Production

COLLE AI blends AI technology with blockchain to create, mint, and trade unique NFTs seamlessly.

New AI-driven publishing architecture enhances deployment speed, workflow automation, and multichain efficiency for creators

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT creation platform, has deployed new smart publishing systems designed to accelerate real-time digital asset production for creators, brands, and Web3 teams. The upgraded system introduces adaptive publishing automation engineered to streamline deployment, reduce manual overhead, and improve multichain performance.The smart publishing systems utilize dynamic AI logic to manage metadata structuring, cross-chain synchronization, contract routing, and high-volume publishing tasks. By automating these processes, Colle AI enables creators to produce and release NFTs with greater speed and precision across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. The system also improves deployment reliability, ensuring consistent performance even under large-scale publishing demands.“Real-time creation requires real-time intelligence,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s smart publishing systems give creators a faster and more automated environment, allowing them to push digital assets across chains with unmatched efficiency and control.”With the deployment of these new systems, Colle AI reinforces its commitment to delivering high-performance tools that simplify digital asset workflows. The smart publishing upgrade strengthens the platform’s mission to empower creators with scalable, intelligent infrastructure in the rapidly evolving Web3 economy.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

