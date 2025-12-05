New Leadership Book No EGO Policy Challenges Today’s Leaders to Build Cultures Rooted in Love, Respect, and Authenticity

No Ego Policy - Culture Reimagined: Leading with Love and Authenticity

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 9, 2025, author and culture-focused executive Daniel J. Batty will release No EGO Policy: Culture Reimagined: Leading with Love and Authenticity, a memoir and heartfelt leadership book calling for a return to humanity in the workplace. Kindle pre-orders are now available, with paperback and hardcover editions releasing on launch day.

Part biography, part manual, No EGO Policy blends Batty’s decades-long career across construction, fast-casual brands, and multi-site operational leadership with the personal story that shaped his unapologetically people-first philosophy. The book explores one central idea: when leaders remove ego and lead with love, clarity, and culture, it can transform an entire organization.

“Fair isn’t treating everyone the same. It’s treating everyone with the same respect, while honoring their differences,” says Batty. “I wrote this book for the leader who knows something is missing in their organization and suspects it has less to do with strategy and more to do with how people feel when they walk through the door.”

A Leadership Blueprint Built on Real-World Experience

Drawing from more than 25 years in the QSR / Fast Casual industry and having worked on more than 2,000 restaurants nationwide, Batty reveals:

• The real cultural forces that determine whether people stay, thrive, disengage, or leave.

• What great leaders do differently in the first 90 days, and how it sets the tone for years ahead.

• Why accountability, love, and consistency must coexist for culture to be sustainable.

• How systems, not slogans, protect culture when companies grow quickly or face pressure.

• Why joy at work isn’t a “perk”—it is a discipline that drives performance.

• And ultimately, why culture isn’t just a people strategy, but could be one of the strongest ROI strategies a company can leverage.

At its core, No EGO Policy is a call to action for leaders to build cultures that outlast them, cultures defined by service, connection, and the courage to lead with heart.

A Story That Started Long Before the Boardroom

The book also weaves in deeply personal events that shaped Batty’s worldview, including growing up on construction sites with his father and the life-altering loss that reframed his view of leadership, purpose, and people. The result is a leadership book with unusual emotional depth, one that teaches as much through stories as through strategy.

About Daniel J. Batty

Daniel J. Batty is an author, builder, and culture architect whose career spans construction, franchising, modular development, and multi-site operations leadership for brands including McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s, Dunkin’, and Dutch Bros Coffee. His work has shaped thousands of builds and teams across the country. Known for his “Love & Lift” leadership approach and his belief that culture is the true competitive advantage, Batty now advises organizations on operational discipline, cultural health, and scalable growth strategies.

Batty’s writing blends practical leadership insight with relational wisdom drawn from a life of building projects, teams, communities, and stories. No EGO Policy is his first major book release.

More information can be found at: www.noegopolicy.com

Media Contact

Daniel J. Batty

Phone: +1-541-218-8806

Email: daniel@fastcasualadvisors.com

Website: www.noegopolicy.com

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.