Catching Waves, Changing Lives: Surfers Healing Celebrates Autism Awareness Month - Free Surf Camps Across US & Mexico

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Autism Awareness Month, Surfers Healing —The Original. Since ‘96—a surf camp for children with autism—is proud to announce a series of heartwarming and transformational events, inviting families to ride the waves and experience the healing power of the ocean.

Surfers Healing has been changing lives one wave at a time since 1996. What began as a father’s way to help his autistic son find calm and joy has become a global movement that serves thousands of families every year. And this spring, Surfers Healing is bringing its free surf camps to communities in Mexico and California.

These unforgettable experiences are completely free for participating surfers—children with autism—giving them the rare chance to feel strong, free, and celebrated in an environment designed just for them.

Upcoming Events:

• San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico – May 11, 2025

• Dana Point, CA (Doheny State Beach) – June 4, 2025

• Malibu, CA – June 7, 2025

• More events are listed on the website throughout the year

Registration is now open at www.surfershealing.org. Spots are limited and fill up quickly, so families are encouraged to sign up early. With the overwhelming response, the surfers are chosen by a lottery system.

“These events are not just about surfing,” says Co-Founder Israel “Izzy” Paskowitz. “They’re about creating a moment of joy, inclusion, and healing. For one day, kids who often face challenges the rest of the world can’t see get to be the stars. They ride waves. They smile. They fly.”

Surfers Healing invites the community, volunteers, and sponsors to be a part of this powerful movement. By supporting Surfers Healing, sponsors are not only helping fund these free camps—they’re helping families build lasting memories and deeper understanding.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Businesses, organizations, and individuals looking to support this mission can learn more by visiting www.surfershealing.org or contacting Daniel “Danny” Batty directly at daniel@surfershealing.org.

Let’s celebrate Autism Awareness Month by embracing inclusion, connection, and the incredible healing power of the ocean. Join Surfers Healing and help us make waves that last a lifetime.

About Surfers Healing

Founded by Israel and Danielle Paskowitz, Surfers Healing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free surf camps to children with autism. With events around the globe and a heart rooted in family and compassion, Surfers Healing continues to lead the charge in creating sensory-friendly spaces of adventure and joy

Ministry of Surf: The History of One Perfect Day

