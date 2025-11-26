Construction Adhesives Distributed in Vietnam: Report on Product Types, Pricing and Installation Guidelines
Construction adhesives give structural, load-bearing bonding; sealants provide flexible sealing. Using them interchangeably lowers quality and risks safety.
A Critical Distinction: “Bonding to Bear Load” vs. “Bonding to Seal”
While both adhesives and sealants provide adhesion, their technical roles diverge significantly:
Sealants (Silicone, PU) – Designed to Seal, Not to Carry Load
Sealants are formulated to fill joints and gaps—for example between aluminum frames and glass, or around sanitary fixtures. They create elastic barriers that withstand movement, moisture and temperature changes but do not provide structural strength.
Construction Adhesives (No-Nail Adhesives, Two-Component Epoxy) – Engineered for Structural Bonding
Construction adhesives offer rigid, durable, high-strength bonding, acting as a reliable alternative to screws, nails and mechanical fasteners. Sealants adhere only to support sealing performance, whereas construction adhesives depend on adhesion as their primary load-bearing mechanism.
Major Categories of Construction Adhesives Distributed in Vietnam
1. No-Nail Adhesives
Widely adopted in residential, commercial and interior-fit-out projects, no-nail adhesives are available in indoor or outdoor formulations depending on application needs.
Key Features:
Strong initial tack and excellent bonding strength
Forms a rigid, durable joint after curing
Approximate load resistance: up to 100 kg/m²
Heat resistance from –20°C to 70°C
Typical Applications:
Bonding PVC, wood and bamboo-charcoal wall panels
Installing trims, skirting boards and decorative moldings
Mounting lightweight shelves or hooks
Stair tread overlays
Bonding wood, metal, stone or concrete surfaces
Note: Pressure and temporary support are recommended until full curing is achieved.
2. Two-Component Epoxy (Part A & B)
A high-performance adhesive system designed for extreme load conditions and demanding environments. The resin (A) and hardener (B) are mixed at a precise ratio before application.
Key Features:
Creates exceptionally strong, rock-solid structural joints
Load resistance: ~30 kg/cm² (≈ 300,000 kg/m²)
Outstanding resistance to water, chemicals and high temperatures (–30°C to 150°C)
Typical Applications:
Anchoring bolts and rebars into concrete
Bonding natural stone, granite and heavy slabs
Structural crack repair
Industrial bonding of metals, ceramics and composites
Protective waterproof coatings
Important: Incorrect mixing ratios may prevent proper curing and drastically reduce load-bearing capabilities. As Kohesi Bond (2025) confirms:
“Deviation from the specified epoxy ratio can result in sticky surfaces, weak adhesion and brittle finishes.”
Construction Adhesive Pricing in Vietnam (Updated Nov 2025)
No-Nail Adhesives: 32,000 – 45,000 VND per 300ml cartridge
Two-Component Epoxy: 180,000 – 280,000 VND per kg
Prices vary depending on formulation technology, performance grade and brand reliability. Choosing a trusted distributor is essential to ensure safety, stability and long-term value across all construction works.
Best Practices for Maximizing Adhesive Performance
To achieve optimal bonding strength and ensure installation reliability, professionals should always follow these principles:
Surface Preparation:
Surfaces must be clean, dry and free from dust, oil or contaminants that can weaken adhesion.
Strict Compliance with Manufacturer Instructions:
Each adhesive product has specific requirements for open time, curing time and environmental conditions.
Construction adhesives deliver exceptional performance only when applied correctly and within their technical specifications.
Kosmos Vietnam – A Trusted Partner in the Construction & Décor Material Industry
Founded in 2012, Kosmos Vietnam has established itself as one of the country’s most reputable distributors of interior and exterior decorative materials. Over more than a decade of consistent development, the company has become a preferred partner for contractors, dealers and homeowners alike.
Kosmos is recognized for:
Reliable product quality aligned with international standards
Innovative and stylish material solutions for modern living spaces
Professional, knowledgeable technical support
Long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction and safety
Today, Kosmos continues to invest in advanced materials, sustainable solutions and nationwide distribution—reinforcing its mission to provide durable, attractive and trustworthy products for Vietnam’s construction and interior industry.
Kosmos Vietnam
Kosmos Vietnam
+84 98 153 50 59
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Kosmos Bond – Interior & Exterior Construction Adhesive | Adhesive for PVC Wall Panels and Wood-Plastic Composites...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.