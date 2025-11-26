Construction Adhesives Distributed in Vietnam: Report on Product Types, Pricing and Installation Guidelines

Construction Adhesives vs. Sealants Common Applications of No-Nail Adhesives Applications of Two-Component Epoxy Adhesives (A&B)

Construction adhesives give structural, load-bearing bonding; sealants provide flexible sealing. Using them interchangeably lowers quality and risks safety.

Construction adhesives must fully cure before facing stress or water. Surface-dry is not full strength. Kosmos adhesives dry in 12–30 minutes but need 24–48 hours to cure, then withstand ~100 kg/m².” — Mr. Quang Hoi Tran, General Director of Kosmos Vietnam

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Misunderstandings surrounding the role of construction adhesives continue to appear across the building industry, often leading to improper product selection and avoidable structural failures. Although many professionals assume adhesives and sealants serve similar purposes, the two materials are fundamentally different—not only in formulation, but also in safety implications. Construction adhesives are engineered for high-strength, load-bearing bonding, while sealants are designed to create flexible, airtight and watertight joints. Confusing these functions can compromise workmanship and, more importantly, endanger the overall integrity of a project.A Critical Distinction: “Bonding to Bear Load” vs. “Bonding to Seal”While both adhesives and sealants provide adhesion, their technical roles diverge significantly:Sealants ( Silicone , PU) – Designed to Seal, Not to Carry LoadSealants are formulated to fill joints and gaps—for example between aluminum frames and glass, or around sanitary fixtures. They create elastic barriers that withstand movement, moisture and temperature changes but do not provide structural strength.Construction Adhesives (No-Nail Adhesives, Two-Component Epoxy) – Engineered for Structural BondingConstruction adhesives offer rigid, durable, high-strength bonding, acting as a reliable alternative to screws, nails and mechanical fasteners. Sealants adhere only to support sealing performance, whereas construction adhesives depend on adhesion as their primary load-bearing mechanism.Major Categories of Construction Adhesives Distributed in Vietnam1. No-Nail AdhesivesWidely adopted in residential, commercial and interior-fit-out projects, no-nail adhesives are available in indoor or outdoor formulations depending on application needs.Key Features:Strong initial tack and excellent bonding strengthForms a rigid, durable joint after curingApproximate load resistance: up to 100 kg/m²Heat resistance from –20°C to 70°CTypical Applications:Bonding PVC, wood and bamboo-charcoal wall panelsInstalling trims, skirting boards and decorative moldingsMounting lightweight shelves or hooksStair tread overlaysBonding wood, metal, stone or concrete surfacesNote: Pressure and temporary support are recommended until full curing is achieved.2. Two-Component Epoxy (Part A & B)A high-performance adhesive system designed for extreme load conditions and demanding environments. The resin (A) and hardener (B) are mixed at a precise ratio before application.Key Features:Creates exceptionally strong, rock-solid structural jointsLoad resistance: ~30 kg/cm² (≈ 300,000 kg/m²)Outstanding resistance to water, chemicals and high temperatures (–30°C to 150°C)Typical Applications:Anchoring bolts and rebars into concreteBonding natural stone, granite and heavy slabsStructural crack repairIndustrial bonding of metals, ceramics and compositesProtective waterproof coatingsImportant: Incorrect mixing ratios may prevent proper curing and drastically reduce load-bearing capabilities. As Kohesi Bond (2025) confirms:“Deviation from the specified epoxy ratio can result in sticky surfaces, weak adhesion and brittle finishes.”Construction Adhesive Pricing in Vietnam (Updated Nov 2025)No-Nail Adhesives: 32,000 – 45,000 VND per 300ml cartridgeTwo-Component Epoxy: 180,000 – 280,000 VND per kgPrices vary depending on formulation technology, performance grade and brand reliability. Choosing a trusted distributor is essential to ensure safety, stability and long-term value across all construction works.Best Practices for Maximizing Adhesive PerformanceTo achieve optimal bonding strength and ensure installation reliability, professionals should always follow these principles:Surface Preparation:Surfaces must be clean, dry and free from dust, oil or contaminants that can weaken adhesion.Strict Compliance with Manufacturer Instructions:Each adhesive product has specific requirements for open time, curing time and environmental conditions.Construction adhesives deliver exceptional performance only when applied correctly and within their technical specifications. Kosmos Vietnam – A Trusted Partner in the Construction & Décor Material IndustryFounded in 2012, Kosmos Vietnam has established itself as one of the country’s most reputable distributors of interior and exterior decorative materials. Over more than a decade of consistent development, the company has become a preferred partner for contractors, dealers and homeowners alike.Kosmos is recognized for:Reliable product quality aligned with international standardsInnovative and stylish material solutions for modern living spacesProfessional, knowledgeable technical supportLong-standing commitment to customer satisfaction and safetyToday, Kosmos continues to invest in advanced materials, sustainable solutions and nationwide distribution—reinforcing its mission to provide durable, attractive and trustworthy products for Vietnam’s construction and interior industry.

