Detailed Review of PVC Partition Solutions Now Available in Vietnam, With Price Breakdown & Technical Guidance

Double-sided PVC partitions modernize interiors with sleek design and durability, offering a termite-free, warp-resistant, cost-effective alternative to wood.

Galawood double-sided PVC partitions meet B1 fire-resistant and E1 low-formaldehyde standards (≤0.124 mg/m³), delivering safe, reliable performance for homes and commercial spaces.” — Mr. Quang Hoi Tran – General Director of Kosmos Vietnam

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Double-sided PVC Partitions are elevating interior design standards with their sleek aesthetics, long-term durability, and impressive cost efficiency. Positioned as a smart alternative to traditional wooden partitions, they eliminate common worries related to termites, moisture damage, and warping—making them a trusted solution for stylish and lasting space division.What Are PVC Partitions PVC Partitions supplied in Vietnam represent a next-generation interior partitioning system engineered for modern living and working environments. Each complete set includes both the main partition panel and a matching base profile, ensuring a seamless and ready-to-install solution.Key Structural FeaturesAdvanced Composition: Produced using state-of-the-art extrusion technology, each panel is formulated with 40% PVC resin and 60% stone powder reinforced with premium additives for enhanced stability.Premium Surface Finish: A high-grade wood-grain film (0.12–0.16 mm) with anti-scratch and dust-resistant coating provides a refined, low-maintenance surface.Honeycomb Core Structure: The lightweight yet resilient honeycomb design supports 200–300 kg/m²—sufficient to hold a small TV—while weighing only ~11 kg/m².Seamless Locking System: Precision tongue-and-groove connections ensure smooth installation and a joint-free, elegant finish.Technical SpecificationsPanel Size: Length 3–3.5 m; Width 400 mm; Thickness 24–26 mmSkirting Board Size: Length 3–3.5 m; Width 85–87 mm; Height 50–52 mmEstimated Lifespan: 15–20 years (depending on usage and maintenance)Why Double-Sided Wood-Grain PVC Partitions Are in High DemandPVC Partitions distributed in Vietnam have gained strong market traction due to five standout advantages:1. Fully Finished on Both SidesEach panel is factory-coated with a premium wood-grain finish and a scratch-resistant layer, eliminating the need for post-installation painting or surface treatment. This reduces labor, time, and overall project cost.2. Versatile Design OptionsThe Galawood collection offers a rich palette—from golden oak to warm amber-red and contemporary light oak—providing flexibility to match a broad range of residential and commercial interior styles.3. Superior Protection Against Moisture and TermitesEngineered with an SPC core (40% PVC + 60% stone powder), the panels resist termites, moisture, mold, and warping.As noted by CenturyPly (2025), a leading Indian manufacturer:“Polyvinyl Chloride materials are exceptionally waterproof, durable, and easy to maintain. Unlike natural wood, PVC is immune to termites, rot, and moisture damage.”4. Lightweight, Strong, and Safe for StructuresA standard panel weighing roughly 11 kg/m² is significantly lighter than brick walls (150–170 kg/m²), reducing structural load and allowing for faster and more efficient installation.5. Long Lifespan at a Fraction of Wood’s CostPVC Partitions cost 40–60% less than traditional wood yet provide notable durability and longevity. With a lifespan of up to two decades and load-bearing capability up to 300 kg/m², they deliver excellent long-term value.Ideal Applications of Double-Sided PVC PartitionsDesigned to blend practicality with aesthetic appeal, these partitions suit a wide range of environments:Residential: Stylish division of living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and prayer areas.Offices: Efficient creation of functional zones to improve privacy and workflow.Commercial: Popular in cafés, spas, showrooms, and retail spaces for flexible space planning.Fast installation, affordability, and modern visual appeal make PVC Partitions a preferred option for property owners seeking a contemporary interior upgrade.Current Market Pricing in VietnamAs of September 2025, the average price for a full PVC Partition set—including both the main panel and skirting board—ranges from 178,000 to 258,000 VND per linear meter.These prices represent material costs only and exclude VAT, logistics, and installation fees. Depending on the project, actual prices may vary.Key Installation ConsiderationsTo ensure optimal performance and aesthetic quality, two professional guidelines are recommended:Secure the Skirting Board Properly: Use dowels, screws, and 12 mm brackets combined with specialized adhesives. Pre-drilling is advised to prevent surface cracking.Ensure Precision Cutting and Jointing: For corner connections, cut profiles at a 45° angle for accuracy. For T-shaped intersections, clearly define horizontal and vertical alignment before cutting to avoid gaps.A Reliable Choice for Modern ProjectsDouble-Sided PVC Partitions offer a robust, versatile, and aesthetically refined solution suitable for residential and commercial applications alike. While more economical than natural wood, they deliver stability, style, and long-term reliability.For over a decade, Kosmos Vietnam has been recognized as a trusted distributor of premium interior and exterior decorative materials. Since its founding in 2012, the company has been committed to delivering quality, consistency, and dependable service, earning the confidence of thousands of customers nationwide.Whether transforming home interiors or upgrading commercial environments, Kosmos continues to set the benchmark for durable and stylish decorative materials.

