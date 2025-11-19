THE GROUP LABS in conjunction with BAD PITCH WRITERS LAB Presents GROUP LABS FEST 2025

Industry Veterans Join Annual Event Celebrating New Screenwriting Voices

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry non-profit, The Group Labs, and educational studio for screenwriters, Bad Pitch Writers Lab, will host the fourth annual GROUP LABS FEST , an industry-packed weekend long festival celebrating new screenwriting voices at the Marilyn Monroe Theater in the Lee Strasberg Center in West Hollywood on Saturday & Sunday, December 6th & 7th, 2025.This weekend long event delivers a line-up that includes a Pitchfest, Keynote Address, screenings and panels, and a special staged reading event of three brand-new award-winning pilots, helmed by three up-and-coming TV directors with a star-studded cast.Some notable guests throughout the weekend include: Niceole R Levy, Caroline Lindy, Nicole Jefferson Asher, Brandon Willer, Geoff Tock, Sam Shipp, Kalia King, Francisco Cabrera-Feo, Anna Lee Lawson, Francisco Velasquez, Beth Bruckner O’Brian and Krista Sipp.The Keynote Address will be given by the legendary Dave Goetsch (Big Bang Theory, United States of Al, That 90s Show and more) on the subject of finding joy in hard times.Capping off the fest is Pilotpalooza, a staged reading that brings to life three new original pilots directed by: Jess Barr, Marissa High & Matt Ferrucci. The star-studded cast helping to bring them to life, includes Peter Mackenzie, Anna Khaja, Pej Vahdat, Brooke Dillman, Kimia Behpoornia, Jordan Connor, Christine Medrano, Nyasha Hatendi, Ryan Simpkins, Dom Burgess among others.Previous winners from Group Labs Fest events are now repped at companies such as: Heroes & Villains, Bellevue, Untitled, IAG and more. They’ve had films set up at companies such as Tubi, Blumhouse, Lifetime and more, been a part of programs & fellowships such as Stowe Story Labs, Inevitable Foundation and Mara Brock Akil’s Screenwriting Residency, and have won Austin Film Festival Teleplay Competition.“Group Labs Fest is completely unique in Los Angeles,” shares Alexa Alemanni, producer of Group Labs Fest and owner of Bad Pitch Writers Lab. “Nowhere else can you come and find an elite group of new, young and underrepresented screenwriting voices getting to learn from and be celebrated by a great collection of industry experts.”Master Teacher at Bad Pitch Writers Lab, Caden Douglas, adds, “Pilotpalooza is special in that it brings together the best of theater and television. The staged reading event is an innovative way to hear new work, meet new voices, and watch collaboration in action.”Bad Pitch Writers Lab provides ongoing classes, labs and community for new, young and underrepresented voices looking to expand and grow their craft in screenwriting since 2017. For more information visit: badpitchwriterslab.com The Group Labs is a non-profit designed to bring together actors, writers and directors through events and collaboration opportunities. For more information and for tickets visit: grouplabsfest2025.rsvpify.com

