Community Invited to “A Better Debate” on Housing in Lawrence

Collaborative event with the Kansas Leadership Center Journal encourages open, respectful civic dialogue

The City of Lawrence, as a member of the A Place for Everyone coalition, is proud to support a meaningful community conversation on one of our most important local issues: housing. In partnership with the Kansas Leadership Center Journal, the coalition invites residents to participate in A Better Debate, a highly structured dialogue that brings people together across differences through curiosity, listening, and shared learning.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on:

Thursday, December 4, 2025

6:00–7:30 p.m.

Educational Support Center (Central Office)

110 McDonald Drive, Lawrence, KS 66044

Registration is appreciated to help organizers prepare for a thoughtful, engaging experience.

About the Event

The evening’s conversation will center on the formal debate resolution:

Resolved: “Lawrence is doing enough to be a place where there is housing for all.”

This statement is a prompt designed to frame discussion from multiple viewpoints. Participants may speak for or against the resolution—or choose simply to listen. No expertise is required; only curiosity, an open mind, and a willingness to engage respectfully.

Modeled after a Braver Angels–style debate, A Better Debate provides a structured forum where participants think together, listen carefully to one another, and allow themselves to be impacted by ideas that differ from their own. The format is known nationwide for strengthening civic relationships and fostering greater awareness of the validity of opposing views.

Speakers may offer brief prepared remarks, ask questions through the Debate Chair, or simply observe. The focus is on ideas, not individuals, and on cultivating a community space where disagreement does not have to divide us.

Please note: The debate resolution does not represent the position of the Kansas Leadership Center, the Journal, or the A Place for Everyone coalition.

Why This Matters

As a community committed to creating a place for everyone, Lawrence continues to engage residents in meaningful conversations about the future of housing. This event is an opportunity to hear directly from neighbors with a range of perspectives and lived experiences — and to better understand the complexities and values that shape our shared path forward.

Community members are encouraged to register in advance by clicking here. The registration form includes brief questions about perspectives and participation to help the Debate Chair create a balanced, respectful environment. Responses are confidential and used exclusively for event planning.

Register to Attend

Please visit the A Better Debate Event Page and complete the registration form, linked at the bottom.

Here is the link to the Facebook Event.

For more information about the City’s efforts as part of the A Place for Everyone coalition, visit lawrenceks.gov or contact the City of Lawrence Communications & Community Relations office.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.