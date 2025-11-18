Connected City Advisory Board approves $3 fare for Lawrence Transit On Demand, starting March 1

On November 17, the Connected City Advisory Board approved a $3 fare for on-demand bus service. Lawrence Transit On Demand is door-to-door service that runs overnight and on Sunday. Riders book through an app to schedule trips and track their ride.

Following Lawrence Transit’s public participation plan, staff engaged riders with a survey and provided two presentations to the Connected City Advisory Board. To read more about survey responses and view the presentations, visit the project page.

A $3 fare will keep the service operating at current levels. The technology introduced in 2023 has doubled the number of trips that can be completed using the same number of operating hours.

Collection of fares will begin on March 1, 2026. Payment will be made through the Lawrence Transit On Demand app, which is used for booking trips, or through a web portal. Instructions to help riders prepare for fares will be shared in early 2026.

The City of Lawrence budget for 2026 includes funding to continue fare free transit for fixed-route and paratransit services for next year. Fare free service started as a pilot program in 2023 and is now evaluated on an annual basis for renewal.

To get help planning a trip on the bus or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644