Ready, Set, Snow! How Lawrence Prepares for Winter Weather

Whenever winter weather approaches, the City of Lawrence Municipal Services & Operations (MSO) Department is ready to keep our streets, sidewalks, and neighborhoods safe. When snow and ice are in the forecast, our City crews will begin pretreating bridges and elevated surfaces and will be on call around the clock once snow begins to fall. Here’s what residents can expect from our City services and how they can help.

How the City Prioritizes Snow Response

During a winter weather event, priority roadways are treated first to ensure emergency, fire, police, and transit vehicles can move safely across the city. These priority routes include school zones, bridges, hospitals, emergency facilities, bus routes, and commercial and industrial zones.

Once these high-traffic routes are clear, crews move into residential areas when conditions allow. This approach ensures the most efficient use of resources while keeping essential routes open for the community.

For residential areas, snow and ice control operations begin once two or more inches of snow has accumulated, or when icing occurs. During severe weather, residents are encouraged to stay home unless travel is essential and to move parked vehicles off of the street whenever possible to help our plows clear roads effectively. Additionally, residents may see an additional layer of snow at the end of their driveways after the snow plows clean a residential area.

How You Can Help

Residents can make a big difference in how efficiently roads are cleared.

Move vehicles off the street whenever possible. If parking is necessary, park on one side of the street.

Keep trash and recycling carts at the edge of your driveway — not in the street.

Avoid travel during active snow events unless necessary.

These steps give crews room to operate safely and improve plowing efficiency citywide.

Sidewalk Snow & Ice Removal

Property owners are responsible for clearing public sidewalks adjacent to their property within 48 hours after snowfall ends. If ice cannot be removed, it must be treated with sand or another traction material within the same timeframe.

Residents who need assistance with sidewalk snow removal can learn more about the Safe Winter Walkways program at lawrenceks.gov/snow .

Cold Weather Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Protect your home this winter by taking simple precautions:

Let a small stream of cold water (or slow drips) run from a faucet to prevent freezing.

Open cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls to allow warm air in.

Seal cracks that let cold air into crawlspaces or basements.

Disconnect hoses and cover outdoor spigots.

If you suspect a frozen service line, call MSO at 785-832-7800. Do not attempt to open or thaw the water meter yourself.

Trash & Recycling Collection

Trash and recycling collection will continue as conditions allow. If roads become too hazardous, collections may be suspended and resumed the following day. Commercial customers should ensure dumpster enclosures are accessible after plowing.

Stay Informed

If heavy snow arrives, expect possible adjustments to Lawrence Transit and Parks, Recreation & Culture programs. Stay tuned to each department’s social media pages for real-time updates.

For more information, including priority route maps, live traffic cameras, and winter weather updates, visit lawrenceks.gov/snow .

