This Kentucky Brand Declares War on Synthetic THC—And Their Natural CBD Gummies Are Winning Pain Relief

Kentucky-grown hemp bloom showcasing the natural cannabinoids preserved through KCC’s bloom-only extraction process. Tart Cherry and Elderberry Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies containing CBD plus seven natural minor cannabinoids for effective, plant-derived pain relief. KCC’s in-house extraction and lab testing ensure natural cannabinoids, third-party verification, and complete seed-to-shelf transparency.

Kentucky Cannabis Company launches full-spectrum CBD gummies with 8 cannabinoids—natural, legal, and crafted to outshine synthetic THC in pain relief.

MIDWAY, KY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kentucky Cannabis Company (KCC), the first and longest-standing full-spectrum CBD manufacturer in Kentucky, announces the launch of its advanced CBD gummies for pain —offering consumers a safer, naturally derived alternative for effective relief.Unlike most products in today’s hemp market, which contain only a limited number of cannabinoids or rely on synthetic “hemp-derived THC” formulations, KCC’s gummies contain cannabidiol (CBD) plus seven naturally occurring minor cannabinoids. These include CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDV, and trace amounts of compliant delta-9 THC, all contributing to what researchers call the “entourage effect”—a synergistic interaction that enhances therapeutic potential without intoxication.“We’re not just making another CBD product—we’re delivering what the plant naturally provides. That’s what makes our gummies not just different, but more effective,” said Bill Polyniak, Founder of Kentucky Cannabis Company.Exposing Synthetic THC and Legal ConcernsRecent industry trends have seen a surge in products marketed as “hemp-derived THC” that are, in fact, synthetically converted from CBD isolate into delta-8 or delta-9 THC. These chemically altered compounds are not naturally occurring and may carry significant safety and legal concerns. According to federal law, the shipment of naturally occurring delta-9 THC remains prohibited across state lines when exceeding 0.3% THC content.Kentucky Cannabis Company’s full-spectrum CBD gummies for pain are derived entirely from sun-grown hemp cultivated and processed in Kentucky. They are third-party lab tested, contain legally compliant THC levels (under 0.3%), and are eligible for legal interstate shipping under the 2018 Farm Bill.“Consumers deserve to know what’s in their products. We’re committed to full transparency—from seed to shelf,” added Polyniak.Scientific FoundationMultiple peer-reviewed studies support the use of cannabinoids for pain management. Cannabidiol (CBD) is known to modulate pain through TRPV1 and serotonin receptors, while other minor cannabinoids such as CBG and CBC may assist with inflammation and nociceptive signaling. CBN may also support rest and muscle recovery, essential elements of comprehensive pain relief.Compared to isolated CBD or synthetic THC formulations, full-spectrum hemp extracts have shown greater efficacy at lower doses in preclinical and observational studies (Russo, 2011; Johnson et al., 2013).A Trusted Legacy in Hemp WellnessFounded in the earliest stages of hemp legalization, Kentucky Cannabis Company has played a leading role in shaping the full-spectrum CBD market in Kentucky. The company remains committed to sustainable agriculture, scientific innovation, and consumer education. Its sister brand, Bluegrass Hemp Oil , further extends this commitment through premium wellness formulations designed to serve families and communities.“We’ve been here from the beginning—long before the hype,” said Polyniak. “That’s why consumers trust us. We stay rooted in real science, real farming, and real results.”About Kentucky Cannabis CompanyKentucky Cannabis Company is Kentucky’s original full-spectrum CBD brand. Based in Lexington, the company specializes in the cultivation, formulation, and manufacturing of full-spectrum hemp extracts made with natural cannabinoids and no synthetic ingredients. KCC is vertically integrated, ensuring quality and transparency at every stage of production. Its consumer-facing brand, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, offers a wide selection of full-spectrum CBD wellness products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.