Rand Paul’s 'Synthetic Save' Falls Flat: Kentucky’s Hemp Industry Deserves Better

Kentucky Cannabis Company: Pioneering Quality Full Spectrum CBD from the Heart of the Bluegrass State. A crop of hemp rich in cannabidiol in a Kentucky greenhouse Bill Polyniak, founder of Kentucky Cannabis Company and Bluegrass Hemp Oil — a pioneer in full-spectrum CBD innovation and advocacy for natural, science-based hemp wellness since 2014.

Rand Paul backs fake hemp while real hemp takes the hit — Kentucky Cannabis Company calls out political theater and defends America’s hemp industry.

“I’m deeply disappointed in Rand Paul’s actions — instead of standing with Kentucky’s natural hemp farmers, he’s chosen to side with synthetic interests that threaten our state’s honest industry.” — William Polyniak

MIDWAY, KY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, Senator Rand Paul attempted a political stunt that raised more eyebrows than support: he tried to slip an amendment into a bill he’s already voted against—fourteen times—to keep synthetic THC made from hemp legal.The move came as Senator Mitch McConnell pushed forward legislation to finally close the loophole that’s been exploited to sell chemically converted “hemp” THC products — the same ones responsible for skyrocketing hospitalizations among youth and seniors across the country.“Rand Paul had a golden opportunity to stand up for Kentucky’s farmers and families,” said Bill Polyniak, founder of Kentucky Cannabis Company. “Instead, he chose to grandstand for an industry segment that’s been poisoning the reputation of real hemp and hurting the very people we set out to help.”Synthetic THC: The Wolf in Hemp’s ClothingThe so-called “hemp-derived THC” market is not hemp as Congress intended. These are lab-made cannabinoids — chemically altered from CBD — masquerading as natural plant compounds. The result? Dangerous products flooding shelves with cartoon packaging and false claims, leading to a surge in emergency room visits and public confusion about what hemp truly is.“This isn’t innovation; it’s imitation,” Polyniak added. “We built this industry on natural, full-spectrum extracts — not synthetic chemistry projects that send kids to the hospital and seniors to the ER.”A Vote for Virtue, Not VanityPaul’s amendment wasn’t about protecting farmers or consumers. It was about optics. Even if it had passed, it wouldn’t have changed his no-vote on the bill — making the gesture as hollow as the promises from the synthetic lobbyists whispering in Washington’s ears.“Kentucky deserves lawmakers who defend the honest, transparent, and natural hemp products that help people live better lives,” Polyniak said. “The future of hemp doesn’t lie in a lab flask — it’s still rooted in the soil.”

