Governor Abbott Statement On Redistricting Ruling

TEXAS, November 18 - November 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after a federal court in El Paso enjoined the use of Texas’ 2025 congressional redistricting map:

“The Legislature redrew our congressional maps to better reflect Texans' conservative voting preferences – and for no other reason. Any claim that these maps are discriminatory is absurd and unsupported by the testimony offered during ten days of hearings. This ruling is clearly erroneous and undermines the authority the U.S. Constitution assigns to the Texas Legislature by imposing a different map by judicial edict. The State of Texas will swiftly appeal to the United States Supreme Court.”

