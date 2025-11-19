Japanese PR and digital marketing agency ShapeWin wins two Fall 2025 Clutch Global Awards for Corporate Communications

ShapeWin an cross-cultural PR agency based in Japan. Clutch Global Award Fall 2025 Clutch Champion Award Fall 2025

TOKYO, CANADA, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShapeWin a Japanese PR and digital communications agency recently accepted two awards from the 2025 Fall Clutch Global Award for Corporate Communications. These two awards, the Champion Award and the Global Award, recognize excellence in corporate communications and the consistently positive feedback received from clients.

“We feel extremely honored to receive these two awards in corporate communications,” President Yusuke Kamimura said in a statement.

“ShapeWin strives to develop strategies and tactics that create lasting impact and help our clients achieve their goals in PR and marketing.”

Clutch’s Global Awards recognizes a variety of companies twice a year in B2B support service industries. The award picks recipients through an evaluation process that considers client satisfaction, market presence, and demonstrated expertise. From the Global Award winners, of which ShapeWin placed tenth in Corporate Communications, an additional set of Clutch Champions were chosen based on excellent performance and high reviews.

“This is the first time we have received a Clutch Champion Award,” Kamimura continued.

“This speaks to a continuing improvement in ShapeWin’s unique position and strategy, as an innovative cross-cultural PR and digital marketing agency.”

This award comes to ShapeWin at a time where global dynamics in business and geopolitics are being reshaped. In spite of this, ShapeWin’s continued success demonstrates there remains strong interest in cross-border business between Japan and international companies.

“There are a lot of nuances to the Japanese language that make it difficult for foreigners to enter the Japanese market,” Kamimura explains.

“ShapeWin helps to navigate these cultural barriers so that companies can effectively deliver their messages to Japanese audiences.”



About ShapeWin

Founded in 2011, ShapeWin is a Japanese public relations agency with a mission to improve society together with those who challenge their limits. ShapeWin provides PR and digital marketing services to clients in both the B2B and B2C spaces. In addition to their recent awards in remote working, ShapeWin also received a Gold Certification from the White Foundation, which regulates ethical business practices in Japan. The company has both a Tokyo office and a branch office in British Columbia.

