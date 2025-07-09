Japanese PR and digital marketing agency ShapeWin selected as GDIN Channel Partner for 2025

ShapeWin, a cross-cultural PR and digital marketing agency based in Japan was selecred as a channel partner for South Korea's GDIN program.

TOKYO, CANADA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShapeWin, a cross-cultural PR and digital marketing agency based in Japan and Canada, has been selected to be a channel partner for Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN), a non-profit foundation established under the Ministry of Science and ICT for 2025. With the goal of empowering innovative South Korean tech companies to enter overseas markets and scale globally by providing strategic support, GDIN helps connect companies with suitable partners in a variety of different fields.

“We at ShapeWin are delighted to continue our partnership with the GDIN initiative,” said Yusuke Kamimura founder and CEO of ShapeWin.

“We take great pride in helping to foster and guide the growth of these emerging startups through their public relations, marketing, and social media.”

Formerly known as Born2Global, GDIN was established in 2013 with the goal of helping South Korean ICT and digital companies grow into competitive enterprises, both domestically and abroad. Over time, GDIN has evolved to become a comprehensive resource for South Korean tech companies seeking to expand their operations, offering services such as marketing support and public relations through their channel partners. ShapeWin’s continued partnership with GDIN speaks to the high quality of service that ShapeWin provides and the satisfaction of both GDIN and the partnered startups.

“This year marks our third in the GDIN Program,” Kamimura continued.

“Our continued selection for this program serves as an endorsement from our partners and an acknowledgement of the exceptional service that we continue to deliver.

This selection comes at a time when many countries are turning inward and prioritizing regulations on international trade. In these challenging times, companies that provide international PR and marketing are more necessary than ever in ensuring that a brand’s messaging reaches the proper channels.

“At ShapeWin we take pride in not simply exporting content, but localizing it to resonate deeply with a local audience,” Kamimura explained.

“We want to use our platform to highlight South Korean innovation, not only in Japan and North America, but around the world.”

About ShapeWin

Founded in 2011, ShapeWin is a Japanese public relations agency with a mission to improve society together with those who challenge their limits. ShapeWin provides PR and digital marketing services to clients in both the B2B and B2C spaces. In addition to their recent awards in remote working, ShapeWin also received a Gold Certification from the White Foundation, which regulates ethical business practices in Japan. The company has both a Tokyo office and a branch office in Vancouver.

