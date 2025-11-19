Tucson Gastro Park Revives Historic Broadway Bungalows With New Vision and Momentum

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four years after initial plans were announced to transform Tucson’s historic Bungalow Block into a culinary destination, developer Peter Anadranistakis has officially reignited the project under a new name and a renewed vision: Tucson Gastro Park. The update was presented to the Rio Nuevo Board of Directors, highlighting significant progress, new partnerships, and expanded plans for the landmark site.

A New Chapter: Tucson Gastro Park

Anadranistakis shared that he currently holds ten letters of intent from prospective businesses, including notable local favorites Barrio Bread and Talega Coffee, signaling strong community and operator enthusiasm for the concept.

Built around Tucson’s identity as the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the United States, the project remains committed to celebrating the region’s four-thousand-year food history. While honoring the original intent of prior plans, Anadranistakis is broadening the concept to create a space that deeply reflects Tucson’s culinary richness and global connections, including collaborations with UNESCO gastronomy cities in Mexico and Thessaloniki, Greece.

Historic Bungalows Become Experiential Gastro Lounges

The century-old bungalows, relocated by Rio Nuevo in 2019 to save them from the Broadway widening project, are too small to support full kitchen operations. Instead, they will become themed gastro lounges, each with its own identity, ambiance, and curated offerings. This design transforms the historic structures into immersive spaces while relocating food preparation to expanded kitchen facilities.

Expansion and Site Enhancements Already Underway

Since September 17, the day Anadranistakis took sole ownership of Thelma and Louise Development LLC, work crews and subcontractors have been active on site.

Improvements include:

Installation of a custom metal fence surrounding the property

Interior and exterior updates across the bungalow footprint

Active negotiations to acquire an additional seven to nine adjacent parcels to support expanded kitchen and operational capacity

The team also has another building in escrow to the west of the property and continues collaborating with Rio Nuevo on the potential transfer of additional parcels that are essential to the final master plan.

To ensure pedestrian safety and a cohesive campus environment, Tucson Gastro Park is also working with Rio Nuevo to secure approval for a partial closure of Cherry Avenue, improving walkability between the site and nearby parking.

A Destination Rooted in Tucson’s Past and Future

While construction timelines depend on city approvals and Rio Nuevo’s final commitments, the momentum is clear: Tucson Gastro Park is poised to become one of the region’s most meaningful culinary and community destinations, blending historic preservation with contemporary food and beverage innovation.

About Tucson Gastro Park

Tucson Gastro Park is a food-forward community destination located on the historic Bungalow Block along Broadway, between Cherry and Warren avenues. Featuring preserved 100-year-old bungalows, curated gastro lounges, chef-driven concepts, and partnerships with regional and international gastronomy leaders, Tucson Gastro Park aims to showcase the best of Tucson’s culinary heritage and future.

