Circle Stone Capital Fund II, Invests in Historic Building, Formerly a Tortilla Factory, Now a Co-Working + Event Space

Historic Barrio Viejo Neighborhood Recognized Nationally, Has New Ownership with La Suprema Co-Working + Events to Continue Fostering Entrepreneurship

When I moved to Tucson, I fell in love with the Barrio Viejo neighborhood—the coffee shops, restaurants, and art galleries all have a unique charm” — Peter Anadranistakis

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circle Stone Capital Fund II, a real estate investment fund, today announced its investment in the iconic building located in Tucson’s nationally recognized historic neighborhood, Barrio Viejo. The building is home to La Suprema Works and Events, a popular co-working and event space.

The building, which once housed the historic La Suprema tortilla factory, now serves as a hub for Tucson's vibrant entrepreneurial and co-working communities. It continues its legacy of fostering local business, providing a space for innovators and thought leaders to connect and grow.

Peter Anadranistakis, Manager of Circle Stone Capital Fund II, expressed his personal connection to the property and neighborhood. "When I moved to Tucson, I fell in love with the Barrio Viejo neighborhood—the coffee shops, restaurants, and art galleries all have a unique charm," said Anadranistakis. "La Suprema was my first official office in Tucson, and the community of thought leaders there is truly vibrant. I'm very pleased that Circle Stone Capital Fund II has made this investment."

Circle Stone Capital Fund II partnered with Vantage West Credit Union on the financing for the acquisition. "Thank you to Vantage West Credit Union for being our finance partner and being integrated and caring during each stage of the process," Anadranistakis added.

This investment underscores Circle Stone Capital Fund II's commitment to supporting historically significant properties and the communities they serve. It is also close to the Downtown, Tucson Convention Center along with all of the other vibrant offerings in Downtown Tucson and The Historic Sunshine Mile.

Circle Stone Capital Fund II is a real estate investment fund focused on acquiring and managing properties with a focus on historical and community significance. The fund aims to support and enhance local economies while preserving the unique character of its investments.

La Suprema Works and Events is a co-working and event space located in Tucson’s historic Barrio Viejo. The space provides a dynamic and collaborative environment for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses, while also hosting a variety of community and private events.

