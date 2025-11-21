WILLOW BY CRICBUZZ AVAILABLE NOW ON YOUTUBE PRIMETIME CHANNELS IN THE U.S.

Willow TV by cricbuzz

Willow by Cricbuzz, the top cricket streaming service, has launched its direct-to-consumer Willow.tv subscription on YouTube Primetime Channels in the U.S.

Cricket is winning over fans across North America, and Willow is fueling this growing passion by offering unmatched access to the sport” — Todd Myers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willow by Cricbuzz , offering more live, streaming and on-demand cricket than any other sports service, today announced that its direct to consumer subscription, Willow.tv, is now available on YouTube Primetime Channels in the U.S. Willow.tv became available on Thursday, November 20, the same day The Ashes began in Australia.“Cricket is winning over fans across North America, and Willow is fueling this growing passion by offering unmatched access to the sport,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow. “With our launch of Willow’s add-on subscription on YouTube Primetime Channels —fans can enjoy even more ways to watch live matches and highlights. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring a pivotal showdown between England and Australia to an even broader audience.”Customers in the U.S. can subscribe to Willow by Cricbuzz directly on YouTube for $9.99 per month. The subscription offers comprehensive cricket coverage, including live matches and highlights from major cricket boards and tournaments worldwide, all accessible on their favorite devices.Willow by Cricbuzz is the home of cricket in North America and the only platform that reaches more than 5 million South Asians in the U.S. and Canada. The service connects advertisers and brands with an affluent and well-educated audience of passionate fans of cricket, the most popular sport of the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S., the Asian Indian community.For more information on Willow by Cricbuzz please visit www.willow.tv About Willow by CricbuzzWillow by Cricbuzz is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow combines cricket’s rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow provides cricket enthusiasts with HD-quality live streaming and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.Willow’s TV network is also available through top providers such as YouTube TV, DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Fubo and Yupp TV, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.