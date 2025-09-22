Ferrari of Atlanta Presents the Rides to Remember Charity Track Day for Pediatric Cancer Patients

Craig Forbes, Ferrari of Atlanta GM and Chris Peel, Rheem CEO Local pediatric patient taking a ride to remember Rides to Remember 19th Annual Event

Featuring $40M in luxury sports cars, Ferrari of Atlanta’s clientele showcase passion for performance while making a difference for young patients.

Rides to Remember is more than just a track day—it’s about creating lifelong memories for children and families facing unimaginable challenges” — Craig Forbes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferrari of Atlanta is proud to announce the 19th Annual Rides to Remember , a heartwarming charity event dedicated to bringing joy to children battling cancer. The event will take place on Saturday, September 27, at Atlanta Motorsports Park, where more than 300 pediatric cancer patients will experience an unforgettable day of excitement and inspiration.Each year, over 100 generous luxury sports car owners volunteer their time and their vehicles—collectively valued at more than $40 million—to give the children thrilling rides around the track. Ferrari of Atlanta’s clientele lead the way, showcasing their passion not only for performance but also for making a difference in the lives of young patients and their families.In addition to track rides, Rides to Remember offers a day packed with entertainment and activities designed to delight children of all ages. Guests can enjoy a live DJ spinning the latest hits, face painting and hair coloring stations, a “make and take” model car workshop provided by the Savoy Automobile Museum, a lively photo booth By Elite Memories Events, and an immersive virtual reality experience courtesy of XR DOJO.This special day would not be possible without the support of generous sponsors, including Rheem, Atlanta Motorsports Park, ADG Builds, LLL Event Rentals, UBS Financial, Champagne Window Tinting, Elite Ceramic Coating & Restoration (ECCR), Diamond Touch Home Care, and VUE Atlanta.“Rides to Remember is more than just a track day—it’s about creating lifelong memories for children and families facing unimaginable challenges,” said Craig Forbes , Ferrari of Atlanta’s General Manager who has been involved with the event since its inception. “We are honored to share our passion for cars in a way that brings so much joy to these brave kids.”For more information about the event or to make a donation, please visit www.ridestoremember.org

