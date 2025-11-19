Teacher's Punching Bag Helps Parkinson's Patients Fight Back

High School Teacher's Accidental Invention Now Used in Over 100 Hospitals Nationwide

I'm more excited about helping people than helping someone knock someone out.” — Brad Evans

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a martial arts training tool in a Utah garage has evolved into a breakthrough therapy helping thousands of patients with Parkinson's disease, stroke recovery, and neurological disorders regain balance, mobility, and independence.Brad Evans, a high school social studies teacher and inventor of Jukestir—the world's first unpredictable punching bag—never imagined his creation would transform neurological rehabilitation. But when doctors at the American Conference on Sports Medicine recognized its therapeutic potential, Evans' invention pivoted from the boxing ring to the hospital floor."I'm more excited about helping people than helping someone knock someone out," Evans shared on the latest episode of A Healthy Point of View podcast with host Sam Tejada. "To see patients tell me they couldn't walk, they had poor balance, and this thing helped them get mobility and stability back—it's incredible."The Science Behind the BreakthroughUnlike traditional punching bags that move predictably, Jukestir's patented triple-pendulum design creates truly unpredictable movement patterns. This forces the brain to process incoming visual data in real-time rather than relying on prediction—a critical distinction for neurological rehabilitation."Because the bag's unpredictable, it puts a premium on incoming data rather than making a prediction," Evans explained. "Your brain is consistently trying to predict where that bag is going to move. It can't, and as a result, it says, 'We need more processing speed.' That's going to build the connections in your brain."Jukestir is currently helping patients with Parkinson's disease, stroke recovery, vestibular and balance disorders, concussions, and mobility deficits. Preliminary studies suggest patients can see improvements in as little as three weeks with just 10-minute sessions, three times per week.From Garage Project to Medical InnovationEvans developed Jukestir in 2015 to improve his own martial arts performance. Despite superior cardiovascular fitness, he consistently tired faster than his training partner in the ring. His research led him to neurophysiological adjustment—the principle that the nervous system and brain control all muscle function.After years of refinement with professional fighters, the breakthrough came when physicians urged him to explore therapeutic applications. Evans connected with Rock Steady Boxing, the nation's largest Parkinson's boxing program, which became an official partner.Today, Jukestir is used in over 100 hospitals across the United States and is part of the largest neurological reaction-time study in the country, conducted by the University of Illinois Chicago. Results are expected in fall of 2026.Movement as MedicineThe Jukestir story exemplifies a growing shift in healthcare from reactive "sick care" to proactive "well care"—a movement championed by podcast host Sam Tejada, founder of Liquivida and advocate for preventive wellness."Movement—not medicine—may be the missing link in healing," Tejada noted during the episode.In rehabilitation settings, therapists have patients simply tap the bag while working on balance exercises—sometimes standing on one leg or using balance balls. The device is wheelchair-accessible, allowing patients with limited mobility to benefit from hand-eye coordination training. At a Hospital in St. George Utah, Jukestir has become one of the first interventions in their rehabilitation protocol. Patients spend five to 10 minutes on Jukestir before proceeding with their regular therapy—effectively "warming up" the nervous system.Solving Fitness's Engagement CrisisBeyond clinical settings, Evans sees Jukestir addressing a critical public health challenge: 80% of Americans quit workout programs because they're bored."This is something new," Evans said. "Getting people off the couch and getting their heart rate up—that's where Jukestir can fit in to making America healthy again."The device requires no special skills or prior boxing experience. The variable reward schedule—sometimes hitting the target, sometimes missing—keeps users engaged through proven psychological principles.High-Performance ApplicationsWhile therapeutic applications now represent 40% of Jukestir's usage, the device continues to serve elite athletes. Tennis player Taylor Townsen went from #5 to #1 in doubles rankings and won Wimbledon while training with Jukestir.Her coach, John Williams, noted: "The combination of visual, vestibular, and muscular systems being used simultaneously is a potent combination."A Message of PerseveranceEvans' journey wasn't without obstacles. He estimates he failed 49 times before achieving success with Jukestir."I want the world to know that your dreams can become reality," Evans shared. "You can do hard things and great things. But you gotta go for it. Those dreams won't knock on your door. You got to go chase them down."Despite his success, Evans continues teaching high school full-time, bringing the same passion for education to his students.About A Healthy Point of View Podcast:Hosted by Sam Tejada, founder of Liquivida, A Healthy Point of View features innovators reshaping the health and wellness landscape. The full Brad Evans interview is now available on YouTube About Jukestir:Jukestir is the world's first unpredictable punching bag, designed to train the nervous system through reaction-based movement. Used in over 100 hospitals and an official partner of Rock Steady Boxing, Jukestir serves both athletic and therapeutic markets. Learn more at www.jukestir.com.

