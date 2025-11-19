logo sm us cost-effective CTV ads idtv

IDTVFLIX Announces Strategic Partnership with Spanglish Movies to Expand Latino Channel and Advertising Capabilities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDTVFLIX, a rapidly growing global streaming network, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Spanglish Movies, a leading distributor of Latin content worldwide. This collaboration marks a major expansion of IDTVFLIX’s Latino channel, delivering a fresh pipeline of high-quality Spanish-language films, series, and culturally resonant entertainment to its audience.Through this partnership, Spanglish Movies will supply a robust slate of premium Latino content, further enriching the IDTVFLIX library with stories that represent the diversity, creativity, and authenticity of Latin communities across the globe.In addition to content distribution, Spanglish Movies will provide advanced CTV advertising technology, enhancing IDTVFLIX’s monetization capabilities and enabling advertisers to engage Latino audiences with greater precision, relevance, and performance.“We are thrilled to welcome Spanglish Movies to the IDTVFLIX family,” said Janell Smith, CEO at IDTVFLIX. “This partnership not only brings incredible new content to our Latino channel, but also strengthens our technical capabilities on the advertising side—delivering more value to our viewers, creators, and brand partners.”“Our mission has always been to elevate Latino storytelling,” said Gustavo Aparicio, CEO at Spanglish Movies. “Partnering with IDTVFLIX gives us a powerful platform to reach more audiences while supporting next-generation CTV advertising that benefits both our content creators and advertisers.”The enhanced IDTVFLIX Latino channel—featuring new films, series, documentaries, and exclusive Latin entertainment—will begin rolling out in the coming weeks.About IDTVFLIXIDTVFLIX is an independent streaming network offering diverse global programming across multiple channels. With a mix of original series, licensed films, sports content, and multicultural entertainment, IDTVFLIX delivers compelling viewing experiences to audiences worldwide.About Spanglish MoviesSpanglish Movies is a premier Latin content aggregator and distributor, connecting filmmakers and audiences by distributing high-quality Spanish-language films and entertainment across major platforms globally. The company also provides cutting-edge CTV ad tech solutions for the modern streaming landscape.

