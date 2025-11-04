Spanglish Movies Submits Hidden War for Academy Awards 2026 Nomination

poster HW Tim Ballard logo sm us

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spanglish Movies is thrilled to announce the submission of Hidden War, the powerful 2025 documentary chronicling anti-trafficking activist Tim Ballard's courageous missions to rescue children from exploitation in global conflict zones, for consideration in the Best Documentary Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards in 2026.​As the exclusive distributor of this impactful film, set for its limited theatrical release on November 14, 2025, Spanglish Movies recognizes Hidden War's extraordinary storytelling and real-world significance in exposing the hidden war on child trafficking across Ukraine, Mexico, and Ecuador. Directed by Alexis Coindreau and featuring Ballard's firsthand accounts alongside harrowing footage and survivor testimonies, the film not only builds on the legacy of Sound of Freedom—which Ballard inspired and which achieved $251 million in global box office—but also delivers a urgent call to action for global child protection efforts.​Early coverage from journalists such as Pedro Rodriguez from The Washington Examiner highlights Hidden War as a "gripping expose" of Ballard's undercover operations, commending its focus on the "silent battle" against traffickers exploiting global crises."We are proud to champion Hidden War on the Academy stage, honoring Tim Ballard's selfless dedication and the vital work of safeguarding vulnerable innocents," said Gustavo R. Aparicio, CEO of Spanglish Movies. "This submission underscores our commitment to distributing films that drive meaningful change and amplify stories of resilience against unimaginable adversity."The Academy Awards submission period aligns perfectly with Hidden War's timely release, allowing audiences to experience its gripping narrative in theaters before the 2026 nominations are announced. For more information on showtimes and tickets, visit SpanglishMovies.com or contact corporate@spanglishmovies.com.

Hidden War Trailer

