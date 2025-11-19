Crash Responder Safety Week is Nov. 17-21

Main, News Posted on Nov 18, 2025 in Highways News

Motorists Reminded: “Safety Starts with You” During Crash Responder Safety Week

Crash responders and advocates gathered at Aloha Stadium for the 2025 Crash Responders Safety Week. (Photo credit: Hawai‘i Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU – November 17-21 has been declared Crash Responder Safety Week by Governor Josh Green — and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) and its federal, state, county and community partners remind Hawaiʻi motorists to move over or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

Secondary traffic crashes are the number one cause of death for emergency responders nationwide. “Last year, 20 police officers and two ambulance workers were injured while responding to motor vehicle crashes on duty,” said Governor Green. “Crash Responder Safety Week is a time to remind drivers of what they should always do to keep the responders providing life-saving services safe.”

Under Hawaiʻi law, drivers approaching emergency vehicles that are stopped for emergencies must slow down or move over to leave a clear lane between the driver and the emergency vehicle. A video explanation of the law is available here and full text of the law can be found here.

“Slowing down and moving over gives first responders the space they need to work safely,” said Traffic Services Program Manager Torey Keltner. “Recently one of our officers was injured by a passing motorist, underscoring how critical it is for the public to follow this law. We sincerely appreciate the community’s support in helping keep responders safe.”

More information on National Crash Responder Safety Week can be found at https://transportationops.org/TIM/CRSW

HDOT encourages Hawai‘i residents to share information about the Move Over Law with the hashtag #CRSW or to visit https://www.facebook.com/istandwithflagman to learn more about driving safely in work zones and crash sites.

