Speed reductions in four different areas on Hawaiʻi Belt Road

Nov 17, 2025

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the planned reduction of the speed limit in four different areas on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19).

In two areas, the speed limit of 55 mph will be reduced to 45 mph. These areas are between mile markers 9.2 and 9.5, in the vicinity of Old ʻOnomea Road and Kulaʻimano Homestead Road in Pepeʻekeo, and between mile markers 40.9 and 41.9, in the vicinity of Māmane Street and Kahawailiʻiliʻi Stream Bridge, in Honokaʻa.

In two other areas, the speed limit of 45 mph will be reduced to 35 mph. The first area is between mile markers 6.3 and 6.7, in the vicinity of Kapue Bridge and Kōpilimai Road, near Pāpaʻikou. The other area is between mile markers 9.6 and 10.9, in the vicinity of Kulaʻimano Homestead Road and Sugar Mill Road, in Pepeʻekeo.

The speed limit signs will be changed 30 days from the issuance of this news release. The new speed limits will be effective when sign installations are complete.

The purpose of the speed reduction is to provide a manageable, safe and consistent speed for these sections of Hawaiʻi Belt Road. These sections include high-volume pedestrian activity, residential areas and a blind intersection.

HDOT actively manages speed to improve safety on state roads by using speed limit signs, rightsizing the roadways, installing roundabouts and raised pedestrian crosswalks, where appropriate. Implementing speed management and traffic calming devices can reduce serious traffic injuries and fatalities while ensuring an efficient system.

