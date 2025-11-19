Epworth Foundation Kicks Off Denver Feed-A-Family on Nov. 22, 2025 at 9AM

Epworth Thanksgiving Committee with Executive Directors Xiomara Yanique, Epworth Foundation and Frank Jones, Daddy Bruce Foundation, flanked by Councilmembers Shontel M. Lewis (District 8), Darrell Watson (District 9), and Sarah Parady (At-Large) followin Gather Give Grow Logo

Epworth Foundation Kicks Off Denver Feed-A-Family on Nov. 22; 2,500 Guaranteed Baskets, with Urgent Call for Donations & Sponsors to Deepen Impact

Over our tenure, this tradition has reached 18,000+ families. Last year, we distributed 7,500 baskets. This year, 2,500 are guaranteed, but we still need funding to cover turkeys and staples.” — Xiomara Yanique, Executive Director of The Epworth Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 17, 2025, the Denver City Council unanimously passed a proclamation honoring The Epworth Foundation and Denver Feed-A-Family. This civic recognition underscores the citywide impact of the effort as Epworth enters kickoff week and works to close the funding gap for turkeys and staples.

The Epworth Foundation will kick off its annual Denver Feed-A-Family in honor of Daddy Bruce Randolph on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 9:00 AM at Epworth United Methodist Church. With 2,500 guaranteed Thanksgiving baskets (including a turkey and staples) secured for this year, Epworth is inviting donors and volunteers to help deepen impact across Denver. To fully fund turkeys and staples for families, Epworth is issuing an urgent call for donations and sponsors.

The guaranteed baseline of 2,500 Thanksgiving baskets has been fully claimed—weeks ahead of Distribution Day. Amid persistent food deserts in parts of Denver and a growing number of working families struggling to afford essentials, demand remains high. Guided by this year’s theme—Gather | Give | Grow—Epworth invites neighbors, companies, and congregations to turn generosity into meals at scale. While 2,500 baskets are secured, current funding is not yet sufficient to cover all turkey and staple costs—community gifts and sponsor support are essential this week.

“Over our tenure, this tradition has reached 18,000+ families,” said Xiomara Yanique, Executive Director of The Epworth Foundation. “Last year, we distributed 7,500 baskets. This year, 2,500 are guaranteed, but we still need funding to cover turkeys and staples. Your donation or sponsorship today helps us meet the baseline, covering fresh items, logistics, and year-round support.”

FUNDING GAP (THIS WEEK)

Need: Dollars to underwrite turkeys + staples

• How to Help: Donate or become a sponsor today

• Goal: Reach and stretch beyond the 2,500 baseline to reach more families

Photo (for reference): Epworth Thanksgiving Committee with Councilmembers Shontel M. Lewis (District 8), Darrell Watson (District 9), and Sarah Parady (At-Large) following the City Council’s unanimous proclamation honoring The Epworth Foundation and Denver Feed-A-Family (Nov. 17, 2025).

Image URL: https://files.constantcontact.com/f3e65649901/3ebb4553-dfc0-4da4-bf10-c7fc2725e717.jpg

NOTICE: To stretch resources to every registered family, basket contents may vary this year; some baskets may include fewer staple items. Additional donations this week will help us restore full staples across all baskets

EVENT DETAILS

• What: Denver Feed-A-Family Kickoff

• When: Saturday, November 22, 2025 • 9:00 AM

• Where: Epworth United Methodist Church, 1865 Bruce Randolph Ave, Denver, CO, 80205

• Why: Launch distribution weekend; mobilize donors and sponsors to meet goal of 2,500 guaranteed baskets

HOW TO HELP

Donate: https://www.epworthfoundation.org

Sponsor (View Sponsor Package): https://www.canva.com/design/DAG1h_gSpmY/8uHcFyoAUfo-yqUPuec_bw/view?utm_content=DAG1h_gSpmY&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=hb1bf49edc3

Media RSVP/queries welcome.

