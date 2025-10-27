Feed-A-Family 2025: Denver Unites to Gather, Give, and Grow

Gather Give Grow Logo Daddy Bruce Emblem

The Epworth Foundation announces its 2025 Denver Feed-A-Family in honor of Daddy Bruce Randolph. This year’s theme is Gather | Give | Grow

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Epworth Foundation announces its 2025 Denver Feed-A-Family in honor of Daddy Bruce Randolph. This year’s theme, Gather | Give | Grow, invites all of Denver to gather as one community, give generously, and grow stronger together so every family can share a Thanksgiving meal.

Honoring a Legacy & Meeting Today’s Need

For decades, Epworth has carried forward the spirit of Daddy Bruce Randolph, ensuring families across Denver have a place at the table. In 2024, despite a funding shortfall, our community rallied—helping us distribute 7,500 Thanksgiving baskets, including support from an anonymous donor. More than 180,000 families have been served over the past three decades.

“Looking ahead to 2025, our goal is 2,500 baskets—building a foundation to expand in 2026. With community support, we can grow and increase this number even further, but that means donors need to give now,” said Xiomara Yanique, executive director of the Epworth Foundation. “Every gift helps us Gather | Give | Grow.”

Key Dates for the 2025 Campaign:

Public Nominations: October 20 - November 12, 2025

The community can nominate families, including their own, to receive a Thanksgiving basket.

Distribution Day: November 22, 2025

Thanksgiving baskets will be distributed to families throughout Denver and the surrounding

areas from our Epworth Foundation location.

Our 2025 theme, Gather | Give | Grow, reflects how we come together to care for one another. Thanks to generous donors, dedicated volunteers, and steadfast partners, our goal is 2,500 baskets this year as we prepare to scale in 2026.

How to Get Involved:

Donate Today: Help us surpass our new goal of raising $400,000 and distributing 2,500 Thanksgiving baskets. Every dollar counts and will go directly toward supporting families in need.

Nominate a Family: Starting October 20th, nominate families to ensure they receive a warm Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

Volunteer: Volunteer registration opens October 20th to help prepare for distribution day. Join us on Distribution Day, November 22, and be part of the community effort to spread hope and joy.

For more information on how to donate, nominate, or volunteer, visit c. Let’s come together as one community, one family, to ensure no one in our family is left behind.

